The Puerto Rico Most Travelers Miss

Ditch the crowds at the beach and venture into Puerto Rico’s remote central mountain region to find waterfalls, hidden lakes, and plenty of peace and quiet.

The need for solitude is a natural human feeling, and it’s in nature that you can satisfy it. Mountains are especially a go-to for anyone looking for peaceful isolation. Puerto Rico may not come to mind first when contemplating this kind of escape because, of course, beaches. But the diversity of the island is far greater than you might realize—and its mountains are as magnificent as its coastline. Running east to west through the center of the island is the Cordillera Central, or the Central Mountain Range, which was once largely populated by Indigenous peoples, most notably the Taíno society. It traverses multiple municipalities and encompasses many forests, rivers, waterfalls, and other natural respites. Small farms abound and endemic flora and fauna thrive in these areas, which are among the least densely populated in all of Puerto Rico. As with anywhere in nature, quiet in the mountains of the island doesn’t mean complete silence; here the background noise includes the chirps of coqui frogs, the perpetual woosh of a nearby waterfall, or the trills of endemic birds like the Adelaide’s warbler. But that organic soundtrack, paired with scenic views and the peace of intentional privacy, sounds as close to total serenity as we can imagine. Below are a few ideal options for connecting with nature in this especially numinous region. Visitors should rent a car to get to any of these accommodations, some of which include additional (and still remote) attractions that require a short drive to reach. Be prepared for narrow, twisting roads, and take your time on the trek there; an unhurried mood will best set you up for a truly tranquil stay. Swim in a river and stay at a farm in Utuado

Simultaneously breathtaking and blissfully humbling is the visually striking and historically significant Cañon Blanco, a section of the Río Caonillas that winds through Utuado, a municipality nestled in a valley of the Cordillera Central. The jaw-droppers here are the massive sun-bleached boulders; they tower over and enclose the river, from its belts of gushing waters to its deep and narrow streams of calm, swimmable pools. And many are marked by petroglyphs carved centuries ago by the island’s Indigenous Taíno peoples. Today, the area is distantly flanked by homes—and these neighbors graciously support visitors to their magical, communal backyard. Stay nearby—above the river itself, actually—at Finca Viernes, a farm that offers fully furnished glamping (a spacious and sturdy casita with two queen beds and a twin) or tent rentals of various sizes for camping on one of its eight lots. Any of these options includes a panoramic view of the river and robust, mountainous forest. While it’s a small operation and therefore always a serene outdoor retreat, you might want to opt for a weekday stay, a time when Finca Viernes is least populated, to more fully appreciate its capacity for quietude. Photo by Photo Spirit/Shutterstock Hike to waterfalls in the Jayuya region. Hike a mountain and find waterfalls in Jayuya Deceptively named Tres Picachos, or three little peaks, this forest is home to one of Puerto Rico’s highest summits, Cerro Punta, at 3,176 feet. Local guides say the trek requires an intermediate to advanced level of hiking experience: Some plot a journey that takes up to seven hours, albeit with activities and breaks included. Exploring Tres Picachos State Park at your own pace is, of course, another option. Take the 2.8-mile out-and-back trail at Mario Canales—but again, it’s not a trail for beginners, as rope climbing on a slant is part of the process. Spiders, overgrowth, and fallen trees are other inevitable obstacles; and any recent precipitation means slippery mud is a likelihood.

