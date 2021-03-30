How to Be a Better Traveler in Puerto Rico

Recent reports have been of unruly visitors and flouted rules but there’s a better way to visit.

No place in the world is a pandemic hideaway, but many locals in Puerto Rico feel their home has been treated by tourists as such—despite the fact that COVID-19 has infiltrated the U.S. territory just like anywhere else. Considering the island’s vulnerable healthcare system and protracted economic depression, the damage could worsen with an influx of travelers ignoring coronavirus safety protocol. Puerto Rico still has a “very high” rating from the CDC, which currently discourages travel there. But the island has been gradually opening up, welcoming responsible travelers who present negative COVID tests, wear masks, and comply with the nightly curfew. Unfortunately, too many are frolicking about mask free, as if the pandemic somehow never hit. The last year has presented us with an opportunity to rethink how we travel, to try and be more respectful, empathetic, responsible travelers. That means making sure it’s safe to visit, coming prepared, and conducting research ahead of time. It’s not just about where we stay, but why we choose to stay there. In stacking our itinerary with adventures, are we considering the effect of each of those? Are we maximizing local benefit in all our plans? Ecofriendly tourism has long been an option in Puerto Rico, but Carmen Portela says that visibility for this kind of travel, especially before Hurricane Maria, was minimal. She’s the cofounder of Local Guest, a “women-powered travel company dedicated to co-creating and promoting authentic tourism experiences by working hand in hand with local communities and entrepreneurs.” The company’s goal since 2015 has been to make it easier for travelers to connect with community-based projects. “They’ve been running for years and decades, and travelers don’t know about them because they’re either not promoted or they’re off the beaten path,” she says. One of these is Coporación Piñones Se Integra (COPI), launched in 1999 to serve the northeastern coastal communities of Loíza and Piñones. “They preserve the historic nature and culture of Afro-Caribbean cultures in Puerto Rico,” Portela says. “Loíza and Piñones’ history is one of a lot of luchas (struggles); they have fought for the land.” The nonprofit offers kayak and bike rentals in the area as one means of generating income for COPI’s work. Courtesy of Local Guest Local Guest offers a range of experiences that connect you to the people and places of Puerto Rico. Travelers can also work directly with Caras con Causa, a nonprofit committed to ending poverty through grassroots development in smaller towns in the northeastern municipalities of Guaynabo and Cataño. Local Guest provides a connection, but interested travelers can also check their website to volunteer in other areas including community education and humanitarian brigades.

Alongside cofounder Mónica Pérez, Portela has worked diligently with grassroots groups and nonprofit organizations to design experiences in which tourists can give back as they learn about Puerto Rico through a hyper-local, authentic lens. Attending and participating in a session of bomba music and dance—a historic tradition of Afro-Caribbean resistance—is one route, and another opportunity is hands-on learning about indigenous Taíno pottery making, after exploring a cave system marked by ancient hieroglyphs in Morovis, in the northern center of the island. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the experiences available through Local Guest rotate depending on the projects, environmental conditions, and, of course, COVID-19 safety. (You can also email them directly for one-on-one guidance.) Portela advocates for slow tourism in every aspect—and two-night stays at international, upscale hotels and cruise ships docking for an afternoon in Old San Juan simply don’t fit the requirements. Consider what—and where—you eat Where and what you eat while in Puerto Rico matters too. Puerto Rico’s fishing community includes some 1,200 fishers, says Raimundo Espinoza. He heads up Conservación ConCiencia, an environmental conservation nonprofit through which researchers work closely with communities on conservation, climate resilience, and sustainability and promoting economic benefits for locals. Espinoza has worked with the fishing community in particular to enable them to preserve the shark population (including endangered species), remove tons of debris dumped into the ocean during Hurricane Maria, and build solar power systems for fishing associations. That means that, in the unfortunately recurring event of a power outage, they won’t lose their earnings. The latter endeavor also cuts costs for fishermen and has inadvertently become a community resource; neighbors now come to the fishermen to borrow electricity when in need. His advice for travelers echoes Portela’s: Don’t confine your experience of Puerto Rico to San Juan alone. Espinoza says he frequently recommends a trip to the malecón, or boardwalk, in Naguabo, an eastern coastal municipality that’s been a focus of Conservacion ConCiencia’s work. There, you’ll find freshly caught fish served at 100 percent local restaurants. “Worldwide, one of the biggest threats to the environment is poverty,” he notes. “So for tourists, one of the things they can do is really make sure that those dollars, that money that they’re bringing from outside, stays in those communities.” Discover independently owned accommodations In the central midwest mountains of Adjuntas, Villas Sotomayor is kind of its own mini-neighborhood, with 34 rooms spread around thriving gardens, two crystalline pools, and a lobby and restaurant. It’s one of Puerto Rico’s many paradores: independently owned accommodations structured like resorts but on a smaller scale, each with its own distinct charm and amenities. These kind of places offer a more personal experience. At Paradores Villa Sotomayor, operating since 1970, there’s a farm, from which its restaurant sources ingredients, plus horseback rides and camping grounds. It’s a majority green area, and coupled with the surrounding mountains, the grounds feel especially rural and relaxed. A favorite of Portela’s is the Rainforest Inn, a B&B offering three separate villas a mile up and inside the northern edge of El Yunque National Forest, making for jaw-dropping views of the tropical rain forest below. You can hike on a private trail during your stay, after a locally sourced and vegetarian breakfast (perhaps guava and cream cheese–stuffed french toast or eggs florentine). The Rainforest Inn operates as sustainably as possible, using cistern-sourced water, solar energy (with Tesla powerwalls for backup), and no pesticides in its colorful gardens. A distinctly agriculturally centric accommodation option is El Pretexto, a “culinary farm lodge” where all food served is 100 percent locally sourced. Rather than offer a static restaurant, however, dining here is curated by a rotating roster of chefs who create pop-up experiences. Situated in the southern-central neighborhood of Cercadillo in mountainous Cayey, El Pretexto also offers stunning views reaching the far edges of the island from a private terrace included with every guest room. Courtesy of Local Guest “Turn off the radio and hear the music of nature,” suggests a sign in Toro Negro State Forest. Explore Puerto Rico ’ s diverse geography

