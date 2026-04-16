Hotel News + Openings

A canvas tent with wooden stairs, surrounded by trees
Hotel News + Openings
Under Canvas Opens Its First California Camp Near Yosemite National Park
April 16, 2026 01:40 PM
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Bailey Berg
NIHI Rote pool with lounge seating
Hotel News + Openings
Far From Bali’s Crowds, a Remote Indonesian Island Resort Just Opened
April 16, 2026 11:21 AM
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Kathryn Romeyn
La Giardina - Exterior
Hotel News + Openings
Italy Has More to Offer Than Tuscany—This New Piedmont B&B in a Historic Building Is Proof
April 9, 2026 01:34 PM
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Blane Bachelor
Orient Express Venezia lounge area with blue couches, chandeliers, and white columns
Hotel News + Openings
A 15th-Century Palazzo in Venice Is Now a Hotel from the Historic Orient Express Brand
March 30, 2026 06:05 PM
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Laura Rysman
Vineta Hotel's white exterior with palm trees
Hotel News + Openings
A Historic Palm Beach Hotel Reopens with Art Deco Details, Mediterranean Dining, and Open-Air Beach Cruisers
March 23, 2026 10:32 AM
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Matt Meltzer
Castle Hot Springs in Arizona - grounds shot with mountains in the background and palm trees and a pool
Hotel News + Openings
Few Hotels and Restaurants Join Relais & Châteaux Each Year. Here Are the Latest Additions—and How They Got In
March 16, 2026 10:17 AM
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Vicki Denig
Pinnacle-Kigali-Lede.jpg
Hotel News + Openings
Traveling to Rwanda? “Don’t Skip Kigali,” Says Owner of City’s Newest Luxury Hotel
March 12, 2026 06:02 PM
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Shayla Martin
A suite at the Corinthia Rome with beige carpeting and walls and a white sofa
Hotel News + Openings
A Former Bank in Rome Is Now Home to the City’s Newest Luxury Hotel
March 12, 2026 03:33 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
Cantina Contramar at Fontainebleau - Gabriela-Camara (L) Pescado a la talla (R)
Hotel News + Openings
A Celebrated Mexico City Restaurant Is Coming to Las Vegas
February 11, 2026 11:50 AM
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Jennifer Flowers
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel's family pool and beach near the Pacific Ocean
Hotel News + Openings
On the Island of Hawaiʻi, an Iconic Midcentury Resort Is Reborn
February 10, 2026 03:13 PM
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Catherine Toth Fox
Soori Penang courtyard with trees and black and white architecture
Hotel News + Openings
This UNESCO-Designated City in Southeast Asia Just Welcomed a New Heritage Hotel
January 23, 2026 02:32 PM
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Kathryn Romeyn
Larch House - SUITE BEDROOM
Hotel News + Openings
Alpine Dining, Local Artwork, and an Adventure Concierge—Larch House Brings Elegant Lodging to Whitefish
January 12, 2026 01:10 PM
UK_British Cotswolds_Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Emblems Collection_PR_Emblematic_Shot_Emblems_Lucknam Park_Oct 2025.jpg
Hotel News + Openings
A Cotswolds Countryside Estate Is the First Opening by a New Hotel Brand
December 19, 2025 02:14 PM
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Devorah Lev-Tov
A road surrounded by buildings in Beacon, New York
Hotel News + Openings
French Country Interiors, Monet-Inspired Gardens, a Massive Spa—a New Hudson Valley Retreat Opens Bookings
December 16, 2025 05:10 PM
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Devorah Lev-Tov
Views of undulating dunes and plateaus with private swimming pool and large terraces.
Hotel News + Openings
Michelin Is Known for Its Anonymous and Rigorous Restaurant Reviews. Do Hotels Get the Same Treatment?
December 16, 2025 01:50 PM
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Sophie Friedman
Rendering: Zannier Bendor - Soukana Pool - © Zannier Hotels
Hotel News + Openings
Once a Riviera Icon, This Private French Island Is About to Be Reborn
December 10, 2025 11:39 AM
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Mary Winston Nicklin
Left: Aqva aerial view; right: sailing to Burano
Hotel News + Openings
A New Floating Hotel in Venice Brings Guests to Lesser-Explored Areas of the Famed Italian City
December 5, 2025 03:25 PM
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Jenn Rice
Aerial view of a series of pools flanked by palm trees and winding paths situated along the coast at the VidantaWorld resort and entertainment complex in Nuevo Vallarta
Hotel News + Openings
Can a Theme Park Be Luxurious and Uncrowded? A New VidantaWorld Park in Mexico Aims to Prove It Can
December 4, 2025 05:29 PM
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Meagan Drillinger
A person walking along One&Only Moonlight Basin's indoor pool with wood paneling and modern loungers lining one side of the pool and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the surrounding trees along the other two sides
Hotel News + Openings
A Sprawling Spa, Heated Gondola, and Private Alpine Lakes—a New One&Only Brings Resort Luxury to Montana
December 3, 2025 06:09 PM
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Bailey Berg
Accommodations with vines draping from the balconies line a pond at the Angkor Village Hotel in Cambodia with a person walking across a walkway over the pond
Hotel News + Openings
Hilton Unveils New Top-Tier Status and Easier Access to Loyalty Perks at Its Expanding Roster of Chic Hotels
November 18, 2025 02:04 PM
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Chris Dong
A Sonder apartment living area in New York City with a grey couch, modern art on the walls, and a four-person round dining table with mid-century style wooden chairs
Trending News
Boutique Hotel Brand Sonder Has Abruptly Shuttered, Leaving Guests—and Future Bookings—in Limbo
November 11, 2025 07:14 PM
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Bailey Berg
The Six Sisters Suite at Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel with three large beds with bright pink cushioned headboards, a golden chandelier, and green and blue chaises at the foot of the beds
Hotel News + Openings
Vintage Guitars, Sisterhood Suites, and Plenty of Pink—a New Dolly Parton Hotel Is Coming to Nashville
November 11, 2025 06:23 PM
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Sophie Friedman
View above the East Rim of the Grand Canyon with striking red and orange cliffs on both sides rising up above the Colorado River
Hotel News + Openings
A New Grand Canyon Lodge Lets You Explore This Lesser-Known Region of the National Park With Navajo Guides
November 7, 2025 05:22 PM
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Matt Kirouac
Trees with colorful fall foliage like a rocky riverfront in North Conway, New Hampshire
Hotel News + Openings
A New Under Canvas Glampsite in New England Will Offer Easy Access to Forest Hikes, Maple Syrup, and Orchards
October 20, 2025 07:19 PM
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Bailey Berg
a rendering shows the glass top of a hotel tower peaking through pink clouds over Dubai
Hotel News + Openings
Dubai’s Next Luxury Hotel Is Set to Be the Tallest in the World—and Reservations Are Now Open
October 13, 2025 04:15 PM
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Nicola Chilton
Saint James Paris
Hotel News + Openings
These Hotels Around the Globe Were Just Given Michelin’s Elite Three-Keys Distinction
October 10, 2025 04:50 PM
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Rachel Chang
A future Outset Collection property is in Moab.
Hotel News + Openings
Hilton’s New Boutique Hotel Collection Will Let You Check Into a Moab Base Camp and an Artsy Chicago Property
October 9, 2025 03:09 PM
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Blane Bachelor
Trailborn Grand Canyon is among the nature-based properties featured in the new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy.
Hotel News + Openings
National Parks, Eco-Lodges, and Cozy Cabins—a New Marriott Hotel Collection Embraces the Great Outdoors
September 30, 2025 06:26 PM
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Bailey Berg
A Park Hyatt Tokyo guestroom at night with an open window looking out over the city, a bed with white linens, and an arm chair and table at the window
Hotel News + Openings
Tokyo’s Iconic “Lost in Translation” Hotel Is Finally Reopening
September 24, 2025 01:38 PM
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Yukari Sakamoto
The pool at the newly restored Hotel El Roblar in Ojai with Bougainvillea in the foreground and vintage-style green umbrellas with fringe surrounding the yellow and white striped loungers
Hotel News + Openings
From Ojai to Santa Cruz, These Historic California Hotels Are Being Reborn as New Luxury Getaways
September 23, 2025 07:07 PM
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Jackie Bryant
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