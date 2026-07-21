At This Glamping Retreat in Western North Carolina, the National Park Starts in Your Backyard

The Afar take: A one-of-a-kind glamping retreat with national park access and enveloping Appalachian views—plus additional luxurious amenities coming soon.

Location: 604 Ranch Boundary Drive, Waynesville, North Carolina | : 604 Ranch Boundary Drive, Waynesville, North Carolina | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $425 : From $425 Book Now

Soon after arriving at Elk & Embers, I drifted off into one of the more memorable naps of my life. I’d set out to explore the property on one of its sloping forest trails, but after turning a corner, I encountered an unexpected place to rest: an abstract web of parachute cord stretched between a stand of sturdy trunks. The resort’s tree weave, as it’s called, is suspended about 10 feet above a rocky stream; naturally, I crawled into the bouncy canopy and closed my eyes. With the rush of snowmelt below me and the sun sifting through the budbreak above, I could almost forget I’d driven less than an hour from Asheville to get here.

That proximity—and the wild seclusion you’ll find in spite of it—is one of the biggest selling points of Elk & Embers. The glamping resort opened in April 2025 on 108 acres of North Carolina mountainside. A historic farm, it’s crisscrossed with cow paths and dense with poplars, pines, birches, and sassafras, and the occasional black bear wanders through. While constructing the handful of well-appointed cabins and tented villas, the team salvaged materials from dilapidated structures on-site: a barn repurposed into new buildings, a shed transformed into a communal larder, and an 1870s-era log house relocated and refurbished as a guest cottage. Accommodations are clustered on a prime stretch of hillslope, and the rest of the land, which sits at about 4,000 feet above sea level, is undeveloped save for five miles of private hiking trails, including one that connects to the adjacent Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Overlook Lodge (L), a new space for meals and gatherings, will open at Elk & Embers in August. Guests can wander down from the communal lawn to encounter the tree weave (R)—part art piece, part napping spot. Photos by Hannah Walhout

When I visited in spring 2026, Elk & Embers was fully operational but still in an early phase. The founders, a pair of longtime friends, have a more comprehensive vision that will roll out in future months: A reception area and communal space called the Overlook Lodge is slated to open August 1. Other additions that have debuted since my stay include a freestanding forest sauna and a spring-fed plunge pool. The long-term plan also includes an on-site kitchen serving all meals.

Still, even without those amenities, Elk & Embers was a dreamy option for exploring this corner of Appalachia. For the level of accommodations and the all-encompassing natural beauty, it’s a good value. And unlike some other properties in this part of North Carolina, it’s open year-round, so it’s a great home base for enjoying not only the summer high season and the fiery foliage of fall, but also the often-snowy winter (the Cataloochee Ski Area is nearby) and the spring wildflowers. Maybe best of all: You won’t have to go too far afield to get there.

Who’s Elk & Embers for?

Travelers who value access to nature and like feeling a little off the grid—especially couples, solo travelers, and groups who want to spend time together while still having their own private spaces.

Select accommodations at Elk & Embers come with private firepits, but there are also some scattered around the property’s communal spaces. Courtesy of Elk & Embers

Who isn’t it for?

Those who want glamping to be all glamour (and minimal camping). Elk & Embers has a pleasantly rustic side: It’s more or less inaccessible without a car, and because of the mountain roads, a jaunt off the property for dinner or groceries requires about an hour of driving, round-trip. Guests have text access to a concierge team, but the staff stays in the background, and communal spaces are not staffed. For the moment, there aren’t major amenities like a spa or restaurant.

Because of the accommodations’ setup, Elk & Embers is not ideal for families and larger groups who want to share a big house or connecting suite. Since the property allows no animals except verified service animals, people who want to bring pets should look elsewhere.

The location: Great Smoky Mountains

Elk & Embers is set at the southern edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the country’s most popular national park. Courtesy of Elk & Embers

Elk & Embers is just outside the southern edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Western North Carolina, in the foothills above Waynesville: the seat of Haywood County and a popular mountain gateway town. To reach the property, you’ll exit from I-240 onto increasingly curvy two-lane highways and, eventually, a switchbacked gravel drive that leads to the parking lot. Getting there takes an hour or so from Asheville, but the mountain driving on the final approach adds to the out-of-the-way atmosphere.

After the turnoff to the resort, you’ll type in a key code (provided ahead of time via text) to open the property gate, then drive up through the forest until you emerge into a clearing and a wide Appalachian panorama unfolds. Once you’re there, you’ll get around on foot or on your personal golf cart that will be waiting in the parking lot for you. Use it to load your bags and make the short drive to your room.

Elk & Embers is a great home base for enjoying not only the summer high season and the fiery foliage of fall, but also the often-snowy winter and the spring wildflowers.

The tents and cabins at Elk & Embers

“Tents” at Elk & Embers are really tented villas with king beds, deep soaking tubs, and other luxurious amenities. Courtesy of Visit Haywood

Elk & Embers has six freestanding accommodations, which are generously spaced out and accessed via their own private driveways. A seventh, the Rainforest Cabin, is slated to open August 1. Options range from 380 to 585 square feet, and while some are best suited for one to two people, others can sleep up to three.

Half of the accommodations are spacious canvas tents from Bushtec Safari, which has also supplied luxury properties like &Beyond Ngala Lodge in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, and Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. There are also three (soon to be four) wooden cabins, including one elevated on stilts above the forest floor, treehouse-style.

Despite the “tents and cabins” description, guest rooms at Elk & Embers are as comfortable as they come. All have the amenities you’d expect from a luxury hotel—king beds, deep tubs, Sonos speakers, Nespresso machines, outlets with USB charging ports—plus generous decks with heating lamps and comfortable seating that faces the mountain valley. Depending on which option you choose, you may also have an outdoor shower or wood-burning fireplace or other amenities. I stayed in the Tanager Tent, which comes with an outdoor swing seat and a private firepit (plus a foolproof firestarter kit and a well-stocked woodpile for when the flame gets low).

Interiors are unique to each accommodation—some have a folksier vibe, some more modern—but all contain touches that remind you where you are. Amid the leather furniture and cowhide throws, my tent contained (among other things) a banjo, an Appalachian-style hand-tied broom, and an electric chimney stove—a cozy touch, despite being somewhat redundant thanks to the state-of-the-art HVAC system.

The food and drink at Elk & Embers

There’s no restaurant or on-demand room service at Elk & Embers, though food service is slowly being brought in-house. When I stayed, bookings included a serviceable continental breakfast box and a picnic-style packaged lunch with your choice of sandwich, both sourced from local purveyors and delivered each morning. These will soon be replaced by breakfast and lunch service at the Overlook Lodge, once it opens in August. Minifridges in the tents and cabins are stocked with complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks. A rustic kitchen and a food storage area, called the MarketShed, are on the lower communal lawn, where you’ll find s’mores fixings; more options for beer, cider, and soda; a freezer stocked with frozen treats and meals; and a mocktail bar where you can mix your own nonalcoholic drinks.

Dinner options are in development—plans include a weekly barbecue—but until then, you can either prepare something simple on-site or head off the property in the evenings. Guests cannot cook or store food in the rooms, but the MarketShed has a microwave and toaster oven, plus fridge space, knives, and servingware. The better option, though, is to drive to Waynesville, which has plenty of restaurants with a range of cuisines and price points. Room materials include a thorough list of recommended spots.

Staff and service

In the Tanager Tent, the bed is oriented for prime mountain-valley views out the front windows. Courtesy of Elk & Embers

Service will become more high-touch as the additional phases of the resort roll out, but at least for the moment, guest relations at Elk & Embers is relatively hands-off: self-check-in, self-driving to your accommodation, self-service in the communal areas. I saw few staff during my time on property, which added to the feeling of privacy and remoteness but may not be all luxury lovers’ cup of tea. A concierge team is reachable via text during your stay and can help arrange in-room massages or area excursions such as kayaking or mountain biking. Elk & Embers also hosts occasional guided hikes, seasonal events, and themed retreats.

Accessibility

The Crabtree Cabin, the largest on property, is the recommended option for guests with mobility needs or those who use aids such as a wheelchair. The Rainforest Cabin (opening in August 2026) will be fully ADA compliant. Keep in mind that accommodations are reachable only by golf cart via gravel paths. Contact the property at [email protected] before you book.

What’s the area like post–Hurricane Helene?

Though the impact of the 2024 storm is still visible in places, recovery has taken great strides; Western North Carolina is, on the whole, open for business. Both Waynesville and nearby Maggie Valley sustained millions of dollars of damage, with widespread flooding, road blockages, and lasting power outages. These days, though, roads are clear, and many affected businesses have reopened. The Elk & Embers property came through the storm mostly unscathed, save for some downed trees.

Make a trip of it

Most out-of-state visitors will fly into Asheville before heading into the mountains, and it’s worth staying a night or two in town. See incredible hurricane-recovery efforts in action in the rebuilt River Arts District; tour the Gilded Age splendor of Biltmore Estate; and do a dining crawl along West Asheville’s Haywood Road, where you’ll find standouts like Leo’s House of Thirst, Pink Moon Bar, and Neng Jr.'s (plus its recently opened sibling Harmony Wine).

Afar was a guest of Elk & Embers. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.