A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene

West of downtown, the River Arts District (RAD) has revitalized the industrial warehouses and factories along the French Broad River. On the other side of it is West Asheville , where many of the city’s best and brightest restaurants, cafes, breweries, and record stores line the main strip of Haywood Road.Start the day in West Asheville at one of two breakfast powerhouses. Sunny Point Café is part of a culinary complex that includes the Rabbit Hole bakery in the back and a lovingly tended garden and patio. Enjoy the herbs, produce, and edible flowers grown onsite in Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch dishes, from carrot hotcakes to shrimp and grits. For a different regional treat, Biscuit Head serves up mimosa fried chicken biscuits, pulled pork biscuits, and biscuit French toast. Don’t miss the jam bar in the back with options like peach rosemary and sweet potato chai.After spending the rest of the morning strolling around this vibrant area for some retail therapy, stop for lunch and afternoon tea at the West Asheville branch of Dobra Tea . All offer a cozy, chill vibe along with some of the best tea available. West Asheville’s outpost excels in cuisine, with a delicious kitchari that can stand against any dish in the city.Once you’ve refueled, get active in the great outdoors. Along the east bank runs a greenway with a lane dedicated to cyclists. That makes it a great home base for The Flying Bike , just south of the Haywood Bridge. There, you can rent standard bikes and e-bikes or sign up for guided and themed e-bike tours of downtown Asheville, the RAD, and more.After your cycling excursion, stop by New Belgium Brewery , one of Asheville’s best-known breweries thanks to the national distribution of brews like Fat Tire Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA. It’s also one of the city’s largest, encompassing a brewery, taproom, and expansive patio overlooking the French Broad River and the adjacent greenway filled with strollers, joggers, and bikers—often pulled by happy dogs. Spare time for the 1.5-hour brewery tour and enjoy the free beers along the way. “They do a lot for the community,” adds Virtuous. “We’ve gotten to do the Women to the Front festival there twice and it was amazing.”End your day at Salvage Station , an indoor-outdoor venue that’s popular during the warmer parts of the year. Here, you can see touring bands of almost all genres—blues, reggae, folk, roots rock, you name it. The location along the French Broad and the salvage-chic décor add to the relaxed vibe for bands and fans alike. That’s why the local paperhas named it the best live music venue in Asheville for five years running. You can also grab seasonal soul food (with vegan and gluten-free options on menus that change daily) at the Root Down Kitchen while you’re here.Afterward, head to one of Virtuous’ favorite spots, The Double Crown , for a nightcap. Located within another West Asheville concentration of breweries, cafes, and clubs, it combines an intimate, unpretentious spirit with a robust lineup of live gospel, soul, and honkytonk, as well as dance parties. “The Double Crown does a good job of bringing in a lot of diverse styles and music,” says Virtuous. It’s a fitting place to conclude your immersion in Asheville’s music scene.For more spirited recommendations, peruse the listings for hotels, eats, activities, and more on ExploreAsheville.com and download the Explore Asheville App