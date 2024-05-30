A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene

When people say, “Asheville rocks,” they often mean it literally. The North Carolina destination boasts a music scene that Rolling Stone magazine says makes it a “Must-Visit Music City,” thanks to artists such as Virtuous (aka Kia Rice), who shared her recommendations for visiting. The likes of Zac Brown and T Bone Burnett have laid down tracks in the studio at Echo Mountain Recording. Nearly any day of the week at indoor and outdoor music venues throughout the city, you’ll find celebrated artists, from Bob Dylan to Chance the Rapper to Neko Case; touring up-and-comers; and a bountiful local crop of musicians.

Virtuous regularly graces Asheville’s microphones with upbeat, infectious grooves blending gospel, R&B, funk, pop, and hip hop. The city figures high among her musical inspirations, too, serving as the bucolic backdrop for her videos and source material for songs like Tourist in Your Own Town. She also champions Asheville festivals that place women and people of color on center stage, such as the Women To The Front, Juneteenth, LEAF Global Arts, and Lovely Asheville festivals.

More than anything, Virtuous loves extending to others what makes her such a fan of the city—the open arms, minds, and hearts. “Compared to other places I’ve been, Asheville has been the most welcoming,” she says. And that applies to music, too. “There are so many different cultures here and all bring a different style of music.” Her enthusiasm and expertise make her the ideal curator to guide you through Asheville’s hottest venues for live music and everywhere in between.