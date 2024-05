The Perfect Asheville Travel Itinerary, According to a Local Hotelier

Pack snacks and lace up your hiking shoes early to watch an astounding mountain sunrise on the Craggy Pinnacle trail in Craggy Gardens . About a 40-minute drive from downtown, the hike is a favorite for sunrise and takes about 20 minutes to reach sweeping vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. (With temperatures often cooler at higher elevations than in Asheville’s valley, remember to check the weather before leaving.) Plus, the trip there and back is a wonderful way to enjoy what’s considered “America’s favorite drive” along the Blue Ridge Parkway On returning to the city, have brunch at Corner Kitchen in a charming century-old home in Biltmore Village that’s the parent restaurant of downtown Asheville’s Chestnut . Next, take a trip to Highland Brewery to enjoy a beer at Asheville’s first legal brewery since prohibition before going back downtown to Lexington Glassworks to witness expert makers fully immersed in their craft, browse their gallery, and walk away with a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gift. Then meander through the heart of downtown to enjoy botanical-inspired cocktails and soak in the sunset over the city from the rooftop bar at The Restoration Hotel You’ll cap off your day with dinner at Jettie Rae’s Oyster House , a restaurant that Crosby loves and notes for its impeccable service. Known for its coastal-inspired menu relying on fresh seafood delivered daily, it was voted Asheville’s top spot for seafood by the local paper. Finally, make your way through South Slope’s brewery district, starting at a brewery that specializes in sours and IPAs and is one of Crosby’s favorites, Burial , before heading to Hi-Wire and ending at Ben’s Tune-Up