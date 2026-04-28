Hannah Walhout is a writer and editor for Afar’s quarterly print magazine and website. Her areas of editorial interest include food culture, regional craft, and sustainability stories that cut through the greenwashing.

Over her 10 years in media, she has held staff positions at Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure and has contributed to national publications like Saveur, Bon Appétit, Eater, Punch, and Wine Enthusiast. Stories and projects she has edited have been recognized by the James Beard Foundation, the National Magazine Awards, the Society of American Travel Writers, Les Dames d’Escoffier, and more national food and media organizations. She also holds an MFA in nonfiction writing from The New School.

She has lived in Seattle, the Inland Empire, Rome, Abu Dhabi, and now, the greatest city in the world: Brooklyn, New York. Find more at hannahwalhout.com.