The Ultimate Long Weekend in Asheville for Music Lovers

Creativity thrives in Asheville, North Carolina (more info). The mountain city absolutely hums with new ideas, self-expression, and originality. At its core, this is a place where people from all over the world come to immerse themselves in art—particularly music. Asheville’s music scene is its own living, breathing entity, made up of live performances at iconic venues like the Orange Peel and the Grey Eagle, hands-on experiences, and the ever-present buskers who create the downtown area’s soundtrack.
Although its Appalachian roots are inherently tied to bluegrass and Americana, Asheville is a hub for many genres—from jazz and hip-hop to modern rock, funk, and soul. This dynamism is a defining factor of the musical landscape, with every sound rooted in the industry’s storied history in this part of North Carolina.
The heritage that makes the city such a vibrant music destination today has deeper roots than many know. In 2025, Asheville celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Asheville Sessions, a series of recordings of traditional Appalachian music that created the foundation for contemporary country and Americana music. Recent efforts have also brought Rabbit’s Motel, a stopover for Black traveling musicians in the late 1940s, into a new era as a rehearsal and recording space.
This rich musical past is part of why present-day Asheville has such a renowned music scene, where you’ll hear tunes that might nod to a bygone era while continuing folk traditions and embracing the future. Whether your tastes lean more traditional or modern, here’s how to plan a long, music-filled weekend in Asheville.
Itinerary
Day 1:See a Show at the Orange Peel
For lunch, stop in Birdie’s Pizza (more info), a nostalgic pizzeria with all your classic New York–style pies. A visit to the Asheville Art Museum (more info) around the corner will round out the first half of the day. The museum collects 20th- and 21st-century American art and specializes in artists with connections to Western North Carolina and Southern Appalachia.
You might have time for a quick catnap back at the hotel before dinner at Limones (more info), a perennial Asheville favorite for México- and California-inspired dishes. After cleaning your plate of braised short ribs enchiladas or fish asado, make your way to the main event: a show at the Orange Peel (more info). The storied establishment has hosted the likes of Bob Dylan, Arcade Fire, Post Malone, and the Beastie Boys over the years, and it’s been repeatedly named one of the best live music venues in the U.S. If you have the energy for one more stop, saddle up to the bar at Fitz and the Wolfe (more info) for a post-show cocktail (less than half a mile from the hotel).
Day 2:See a Show at the Grey Eagle
After a quick change at the hotel, you’re ready for craft cocktails at Sovereign Remedies (more info) and dinner at Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse (more info). Ask for the restaurant’s tasting menu and the chefs will curate between eight and 10 dishes for the table. Ask for the restaurant’s tasting menu and the chefs will curate between eight and 10 dishes for the table. Tonight’s memorable musical performance takes place at the Grey Eagle (more info), the city’s longest-running all-ages venue and host to artists like The Avett Brothers, Frank Black, Slick Rick, and more.
Day 3:Join a Music History Tour
Next, meet up for the Music History Tour with Asheville Free Walking Tours (more info) at 11 a.m. Your knowledgeable guide will provide background on the city’s ties to members of the national and regional musical halls of fame and will lead you on a route that ends at the Moogseum (more info). The interactive museum highlights Bob Moog, a pioneer in electronic music, and his contributions to the “science of sound.” Don’t miss the Moogseum Store (more info) if you’re interested in bringing home some merch.
For a more low-key option, zip over to Skinny Beats Drum Shop (more info) for a group sound-healing session. Blankets, yoga mats, pillows, and bolsters create an environment that encourages meditation and relaxation as the soundscapes take effect. Another alternative is visiting Citizen Vinyl (more info), a record press facility and recording studio that also offers weekend tours. (Reservations are highly encouraged.)
The good vibes continue at Wicked Weed Brewing’s Brewpub (more info) for lunch. Start with the soft pretzel, move on to the Carolina bison burger, and wash it all down with an Appalachia IPA.
Take advantage of the downtime in the afternoon; it will be time for your reservation at Table (more info) before you know it. Pick from the raw bar or the burger bar—or go all in and share the 40-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye—and be sure to sign the bill in time for the final show of the trip. One of the selling points of the local pub, Jack of the Wood (more info), is its live music. Expect all sorts of acts coming through the doors: soul, old-time music, blues, and Americana, among others.
Day 4:Explore Downtown Asheville and Beyond
Next, enjoy an hour or two walking around downtown Asheville, listening to buskers and making any last purchases from your new favorite vinyl stores. Need lunch plans? The quick counter service at Baby Bull in the River Arts District (more info) will ensure you’re in and out in time to make your flight home.