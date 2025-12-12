The Ultimate Long Weekend in Asheville for Music Lovers

Creativity thrives in Asheville, North Carolina (more info). The mountain city absolutely hums with new ideas, self-expression, and originality. At its core, this is a place where people from all over the world come to immerse themselves in art—particularly music. Asheville’s music scene is its own living, breathing entity, made up of live performances at iconic venues like the Orange Peel and the Grey Eagle, hands-on experiences, and the ever-present buskers who create the downtown area’s soundtrack.

Although its Appalachian roots are inherently tied to bluegrass and Americana, Asheville is a hub for many genres—from jazz and hip-hop to modern rock, funk, and soul. This dynamism is a defining factor of the musical landscape, with every sound rooted in the industry’s storied history in this part of North Carolina.

The heritage that makes the city such a vibrant music destination today has deeper roots than many know. In 2025, Asheville celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Asheville Sessions, a series of recordings of traditional Appalachian music that created the foundation for contemporary country and Americana music. Recent efforts have also brought Rabbit’s Motel, a stopover for Black traveling musicians in the late 1940s, into a new era as a rehearsal and recording space.

This rich musical past is part of why present-day Asheville has such a renowned music scene, where you’ll hear tunes that might nod to a bygone era while continuing folk traditions and embracing the future. Whether your tastes lean more traditional or modern, here’s how to plan a long, music-filled weekend in Asheville.