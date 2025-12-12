A Weekend of Saunas, Sound Baths, and Hiking in Asheville

Asheville’s history as a wellness destination is well-documented—and for good reason. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the North Carolina mountain city saw an increase in visitors (particularly those with lung conditions) drawn to its health benefits, including its fresh mountain air and generally relaxed atmosphere.

More than 100 years later, modern-day Asheville (more info) maintains a similar reputation. It’s an escape among scenic natural beauty where you can reset, recharge, and focus on self-care in all its various forms. From wood-fired saunas and sound bath meditation to good old-fashioned hiking, Asheville’s roster of wellness experiences has something for every traveler seeking balance and rest.