A Weekend of Saunas, Sound Baths, and Hiking in Asheville

Asheville’s history as a wellness destination is well-documented—and for good reason. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the North Carolina mountain city saw an increase in visitors (particularly those with lung conditions) drawn to its health benefits, including its fresh mountain air and generally relaxed atmosphere.
More than 100 years later, modern-day Asheville (more info) maintains a similar reputation. It’s an escape among scenic natural beauty where you can reset, recharge, and focus on self-care in all its various forms. From wood-fired saunas and sound bath meditation to good old-fashioned hiking, Asheville’s roster of wellness experiences has something for every traveler seeking balance and rest.
Itinerary
Day 1:Relax in a Salt Cave and Sauna
Upon arrival at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), you’ll grab a rental car and officially begin your well-being-centered journey. Try Taco Temple (more info) for lunch. Housed in a former gas station from the 1930s, this Charlotte Street favorite serves all kinds of tacos—fried cod, rotisserie chicken, house-made chorizo—on freshly milled corn tortillas.
Then, head to Asheville Salt Cave & Spa (more info) to gently release any jet lag. Lie back in one of the salt cave’s recliners and reap the benefits of 30 tons of pure pink salt; halotherapy is said to aid in stress relief, healthier skin, and better breathing. There’s also a self-service hammam, inspired by ancient Moroccan and Turkish bathing conditions, to enjoy. The steam room has everything you need to detoxify and exfoliate your skin after travel, and you can also book a massage. Before you leave, swing by the gift shop for your own salt lamp or other self-care products.
Your timed reservation at Drip Nordic Sauna (more info) will arrive sooner than you think, so check into your home for the long weekend, Firelight at Shoppe Creek (more info), to drop your bags and get ready for the next Asheville adventure. Each of the cabins, located 20 minutes from the downtown area, comes with a private hot tub and access to the property’s hiking trails. The wood-fired sauna and cold plunge experience at Drip—plus your first official Asheville sunset—should leave you feeling invigorated yet relaxed.
Bring that energy to Crusco (more info), where fresh local ingredients take center stage. Helmed by a team carrying on the culinary legacy of their former Cucina 24 colleague, the late chef Brian Canipelli, the River Arts District restaurant offers a thoughtful seasonal menu. Think pumpkin soup with blue crab, fried pork chops served with greens and apples, and roasted mushrooms in chicken jus.
Then, head to Asheville Salt Cave & Spa (more info) to gently release any jet lag. Lie back in one of the salt cave’s recliners and reap the benefits of 30 tons of pure pink salt; halotherapy is said to aid in stress relief, healthier skin, and better breathing. There’s also a self-service hammam, inspired by ancient Moroccan and Turkish bathing conditions, to enjoy. The steam room has everything you need to detoxify and exfoliate your skin after travel, and you can also book a massage. Before you leave, swing by the gift shop for your own salt lamp or other self-care products.
Your timed reservation at Drip Nordic Sauna (more info) will arrive sooner than you think, so check into your home for the long weekend, Firelight at Shoppe Creek (more info), to drop your bags and get ready for the next Asheville adventure. Each of the cabins, located 20 minutes from the downtown area, comes with a private hot tub and access to the property’s hiking trails. The wood-fired sauna and cold plunge experience at Drip—plus your first official Asheville sunset—should leave you feeling invigorated yet relaxed.
Bring that energy to Crusco (more info), where fresh local ingredients take center stage. Helmed by a team carrying on the culinary legacy of their former Cucina 24 colleague, the late chef Brian Canipelli, the River Arts District restaurant offers a thoughtful seasonal menu. Think pumpkin soup with blue crab, fried pork chops served with greens and apples, and roasted mushrooms in chicken jus.
Day 2: Hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains
Start your first full day in the Western North Carolina mountains with a warm beverage at Summit Coffee (more info) in the historic Grove Arcade. You’ll need the energy for your private yoga hike with Namaste in Nature (more info). The “micro-retreat” pairs yoga and hiking with meditation, waterfalls, incredible views, and education around the area’s history.
Afterward, make your way to Little Chango (more info) for lunch. Don’t let the restaurant’s recent Michelin Bib Gourmand award fool you—the arepas and other Latin American-inspired dishes are delicious, but this is a casual spot in the South Slope neighborhood.
Since day one may have felt a bit back-to-back, today’s schedule is on the more relaxed side. Your only job this afternoon is to settle in for a foot soak at Wake Foot Sanctuary, where essential oils and à la carte massage treatments complete the experience.
Dinner plans are at the Admiral (more info), a beloved West Asheville restaurant recently highlighted in the Michelin Guide for the American South. Owner Drew Wallace and chef Austin Inselmann’s seasonal lineup has made this a neighborhood classic. If you’re on the hungrier side, ask for the steak frites.
Afterward, make your way to Little Chango (more info) for lunch. Don’t let the restaurant’s recent Michelin Bib Gourmand award fool you—the arepas and other Latin American-inspired dishes are delicious, but this is a casual spot in the South Slope neighborhood.
Since day one may have felt a bit back-to-back, today’s schedule is on the more relaxed side. Your only job this afternoon is to settle in for a foot soak at Wake Foot Sanctuary, where essential oils and à la carte massage treatments complete the experience.
Dinner plans are at the Admiral (more info), a beloved West Asheville restaurant recently highlighted in the Michelin Guide for the American South. Owner Drew Wallace and chef Austin Inselmann’s seasonal lineup has made this a neighborhood classic. If you’re on the hungrier side, ask for the steak frites.
Day 3:Go Stargazing
There are several types of wellness activities, and you’ll experience a number of them today, starting with a veggie-heavy breakfast at your Firelight cabin. Guests can pick their own herbs and produce from the onsite gardens, and fresh chicken and duck eggs are provided upon arrival.
Keep the good energy flowing with a tarot card reading and another sound bath meditation (if you enjoyed the one the day before) with Asheville Wellness Tours (more info). The tarot card reading is meant to help you find your focus and stay on your own path.
Experience lunch at ButterPunk (more info) for one of the famous biscuit sandwiches before a pottery class at Odyssey ClayWorks (more info). Check the schedule to see which drop-in classes are available. It’s a good chance for you to give the analytical part of your brain a break and embrace your creativity.
Dinner is at Luminosa (more info), a culinary standout that earned a spot on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list and a Michelin Green Star in 2025. Wash down your campanelle or rigatoni dish with a white negroni or house martini. Your other nightcap will be an unforgettable adventure with Star Watch Night Vision Tours. Look out for shooting stars, satellites, and other night-sky features with military-grade night-vision equipment. Leave filled with awe and wonder, and maybe even a new perspective on the world.
Keep the good energy flowing with a tarot card reading and another sound bath meditation (if you enjoyed the one the day before) with Asheville Wellness Tours (more info). The tarot card reading is meant to help you find your focus and stay on your own path.
Experience lunch at ButterPunk (more info) for one of the famous biscuit sandwiches before a pottery class at Odyssey ClayWorks (more info). Check the schedule to see which drop-in classes are available. It’s a good chance for you to give the analytical part of your brain a break and embrace your creativity.
Dinner is at Luminosa (more info), a culinary standout that earned a spot on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list and a Michelin Green Star in 2025. Wash down your campanelle or rigatoni dish with a white negroni or house martini. Your other nightcap will be an unforgettable adventure with Star Watch Night Vision Tours. Look out for shooting stars, satellites, and other night-sky features with military-grade night-vision equipment. Leave filled with awe and wonder, and maybe even a new perspective on the world.
Day 4:Visit the North Carolina Arboretum
Your last few hours in Asheville will focus on the two things this mountain town does best: food and outdoor activities. Sunny Point Café (more info) is perhaps the ultimate spot for a hearty breakfast—stuffed French toast, biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, and carrot hotcakes are standout menu items. Balance out the meal with a visit to the North Carolina Arboretum (more info), where you can explore the gardens and stroll among the trees. If you’re feeling particularly energetic, you can hike the six-mile Hard Times Loop Trail (more info) to the arboretum before flying home.