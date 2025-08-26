These 6 Glass-Roof Trains Have the Best Scenic Views, From the Grand Canyon to Machu Picchu

Sometimes the most luxurious railway journeys have little to do with what’s on the inside—plush interiors, decadent dinners, five-star en suite amenities—and instead are all about what and how you see outside.

What better way could there be to fully immerse yourself in the majesty of the Canadian Rockies than by traversing Jasper National Park while looking at snow-capped peaks through a bi-level, glass-domed coach? How about taking in sprawling California vineyards with a glass of wine in hand aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train’s Vista Dome carriage?

These are only two examples of why we love glass-domed trains, which come in a variety of sizes and styles, from full-length Super Dome lines to the smaller glass-enclosed lounge cars of Vista Domes. Whether you want a vintage, Pullman-standard experience or a more contemporary journey with a touch of modern style, these six glass-roofed trains are guaranteed to give you the best views before pulling into the station.

Immerse yourself in Andean culture and Andean views. Courtesy of Belmond Hiram Bingham (L); photo by Ivana Cajina (R)

Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru

Start: Poroy, Peru

End: Aguas Calientes, Peru

Distance: 62 miles

Time: 3–4 hours

The Lost City of Machu Picchu may be the destination of this train ride, but Peru’s Sacred Valley is sure to steal the attention of those aboard the stylish Belmond Hiram Bingham. The day trip to the famous Incan citadel begins a few miles outside of the ancient city of Cusco. (Departures are from the small district of Poroy from May to December and from Rio Sagrado, a Belmond Hotel, from January to April.) Guests receive a warm welcome from traditional Peruvian dancers at the station before boarding the train for a scenic three- to four-hour ride through the Andes.

A glass-paneled observation lounge offers incredible views of the highlands, archaeological ruins, and vast stretches of farmland tilled by Peruvian farming communities that have grown corn, potatoes, beans, and squash here for generations. From the window, you’ll see the remnants of ancient Incan crop terraces, called adenes, on the hillsides and stone structures once used for food storage. Clusters of terra-cotta-roofed villages dot stretches of the Urubamba River along the route.

Also available is a vintage bar car pouring pisco sours and other signature cocktails, plus a dining car serving a multicourse gourmet lunch and dinner for round-trip passengers. You’d almost be sad for the journey to end—except that the train delivers passengers right to the entrance of Machu Picchu.

Stay here: Belmond Hotel Monasterio (Cusco), Belmond Hotel Rio Sagrado (Sacred Valley)

Enjoy views of Napa Valley’s seasonally green or autumnal-hued vineyards from train windows. Courtesy of Ugi K/Unsplash

Napa Valley Wine Train (Vista Dome), USA

Start: Napa, California

End: St. Helena, California

Distance: 36 miles

Time: 3–6 hours

Take in views of Northern California’s vineyards, golden-hued valleys, and palatial wineries and resorts from aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train—made even better with a glass of local chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon and no concern about driving or traffic. As part of the Vista Dome experience, guests enjoy a three-hour lunch or dinner from plush dining booths on the train’s second level, with curved seat-to-ceiling windows overlooking the valley.

This Vista Dome, built in 1952, is one of only 10 Pullman glass-domed observation cars ever constructed. From its large windows, passengers can admire the low roofs and wide eaves of ranch-style wineries, the confluence of old and new in midcentury farmhomes, and the wooden facades of restored Victorian train depots.

Journey options include a four-course meal with dishes like citrus-cured salmon, red wine–braised beef short rib, and ricotta gnocchi, with wine pairings. You can also add a sommelier-led wine flight with selections from Far Niente, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Opus One.

Stay here: Alila Napa Valley

Sunlight pours into the Glacier Express through glass skylights and panoramic windows. Photo by AaronChenPS2/Shutterstock

Glacier Express, Switzerland

Start: St. Moritz, Switzerland

End: Zermatt, Switzerland

Distance: 180 miles

Time: 8 hours

Switzerland’s famed Glacier Express proudly proclaims itself the “slowest express train in the world.” That means you can more easily take in the majestic views of the Swiss Alps towering over clusters of Alpine villages with chalet-style homes and glacial streams trickling down craggy hillsides, while winding across bridges and through tunnels, such as the famous Landwasser Viaduct. The trip takes approximately eight hours one way, traveling between St. Moritz and Zermatt, with chances to embark and disembark at select stops throughout the journey. It operates daily, except from mid-October to early December, when the train takes its annual break.

All passengers have comfortable seating beneath panoramic windows that curve up the ceilings. Tickets include freshly cooked meals served at your seat, with options like Graubünden barley soup, chicken tikka masala, and vegetable curry. Choose from second, first, or Excellence class; the latter offers reclining window seats, an exclusive five-course Alpine menu, and access to the private Glacier Bar for cocktails and curated wines.

Stay here: Grand Hotel Des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz

The Fraser River is on view outside the 360-degree windows of the Rocky Mountaineer train in Canada. Photo by SL-Photography/Shutterstock

Rocky Mountaineer (SilverLeaf or GoldLeaf Service), USA and Canada

Start: Vancouver, British Columbia, or Denver, Colorado

End: Banff, Alberta, or Moab, Utah

Distance: 185–280 miles

Time: Varies; 2–3 days or 6–11 days

Roar through the mighty Canadian Rockies or traverse the heart of the American West from the comfort of the glass-domed observation cars of the Rocky Mountaineer. Guests who book the premium SilverLeaf Service will ride in single-level carriages with seat-to-ceiling windows that provide partial sky views. Guests who book the luxury GoldLeaf Service receive the full panoramic experience on two-level cars with full glass roofs. The gold class also provides a separate dining room and access to an outdoor viewing platform.

Rocky Mountaineer offers itineraries as short as a few days or longer trips ranging from 6 to 11 nights, and it includes sightseeing tours off-train. The rail portions of the itineraries take place during the day, and passengers are transferred to hotel accommodations for the night.

In Canada, the company travels between Vancouver and Banff or Jasper, making stops in destinations such as Kamloops, Lake Louise, and Whistler along the way. (A new route between Jasper and Banff is coming for 2026.) Wind through the famous spiral tunnel of Cathedral Mountain near Banff before taking in the glacial turquoise waters of Lake Louise, flanked by forests of pine, white spruce, and Rocky Mountain Douglas firs.

In the U.S., trips travel between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, stopping at Glenwood Springs midway. On this journey into “Red Rock Country,” you’ll cross canyonlands and stretches of the Colorado River, as well as the Continental Divide of the Americas that separates watersheds flowing to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. (Only SliverLeaf Service is available on these journeys.)

Stay here: Fairmount Hotel Vancouver or The Crawford

Pine forests open up to prairies and then to the Grand Canyon on this train ride. Courtesy of Stig Ove Petterson/Unsplash

Grand Canyon Railway (Luxury Dome Class), USA

Start: Williams, Arizona

End: Grand Canyon National Park

Distance: 64 miles

Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes one way

A ride on the Grand Canyon Railway in Luxury Dome Class ensures you won’t miss the most notable sights on the way to the iconic Southwestern landmark, from the Ponderosa pine forest surrounding the town of Williams to wide-open prairie before the approach to Grand Canyon National Park. This full-length glass-domed coach has two levels: the observation car up top and a lounge below with a full bar and vintage couches.

Passengers will toast the start of their journey with a glass of sparkling wine before departing Williams Depot for the Grand Canyon. Expect to see Wild West performances on and off the train, like a tussle between the Cataract Creek Gang and the town Marshall on the departure platform, a robbery from rowdy cowboys on horseback who hop aboard the train, and banjo players serenading guests with western tunes.

The train departs daily from Williams Depot at 9:30 a.m., arrives at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon around 11:45 a.m., and begins its return journey at 3:30 p.m., arriving back at Williams Depot around 5:45 p.m.

Stay here: Under Canvas Grand Canyon

The Alaska Railroad was completed by 1923, but the views outside its train windows are timeless. Courtesy of Alaska Railroad/Mike Criss

Alaska Railroad (GoldStar Service), USA

Start: Anchorage, Alaska

End: Seward or Fairbanks, Alaska

Distance: 120 miles (Seward), 356 miles (Fairbanks)

Time: 4 hours and 25 minutes (Seward), 12 hours and 20 minutes (Fairbanks)

See the Last Frontier through an unobstructed view with Alaska Railroad’s GoldStar Service, the line’s premium class, which offers windows that round their way up to the ceiling. GoldStar guests can travel between Anchorage and Seward on the Coastal Classic Train, winding along the Turnagain Arm and the backcountry wilderness of the Kenai Peninsula, or between Anchorage and Fairbanks on the Denali Star Train, where clear views of Denali, the tallest peak in North America, abound throughout stretches of this journey.

Along the way, they’ll have access to an upper-level outdoor viewing platform, meals (included in the price) like reindeer penne Bolognese and baked Alaska cod, a private bar, and two complimentary alcoholic beverages, as well as an Alaskan tour guide to narrate the scenic journey. Both routes run from mid-May through mid-September.

Stay here: The Wildbirch Hotel