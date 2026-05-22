Trains

Amtrak's trains are getting a new look.
Trains
Amtrak’s New Airo Trains Are Ready for Departure—This Is the First Route They Will Travel
May 22, 2026 02:04 PM
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Bailey Berg
A blue and grey train traveling along coastal tracks, with ocean and beach grass on one side and trees in the background
Trains
You Can See California’s Beautiful Nature by Train. These Are the Most Scenic Routes to Take.
May 14, 2026 05:06 AM
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Alesandra Dubin
A suite onboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express, a Belmond Train, with a sofa and small dining table with food and champagne on it in the foreground and a double bed in the background and walls decked out with ornate wood details
Trains
What It’s Like to Travel on Europe’s Most Glamorous Train
May 8, 2026 12:45 PM
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Erica Firpo
Halloway journeys include a rail route along the California coast (left), and take place in private rail cars such as the vista dome-topped Warren R. Henry train car (right).
Trending News
America’s Only Luxury Sleeper Train Just Added New Summer 2026 Departures
April 27, 2026 06:17 PM
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Bailey Berg
Rocky Mountaineer - Stoney Creek Bridge
Trains
This Summer Only: You Can Take a Rare Train Ride Through Jasper and Banff National Parks
March 24, 2026 12:21 PM
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Bailey Berg
The grand hall of St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has curved ceilings and is decorated with a green-dominant color scheme.
Hotels
All Aboard: These 8 Hotels Are Located in Train Stations
March 19, 2026 02:35 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Golden Eagle Silk Road Express interior
Trending News
3 Stylish New Trains Launching in Europe and Asia in 2026
March 2, 2026 04:21 PM
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Jessica Puckett
Europe’s Most Magnificent Train Stations—and the Rails to Ride to Visit Them
Trains
12 of Europe’s Most Beautiful Train Stations
February 12, 2026 10:53 AM
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Chris Ciolli
View of a train passing by the Mediterranean, with pastel houses on cliffs on the righthand side
Trains
Europe’s Most Beautiful Train Rides Roll Along the Mediterranean, Past Fjords, and Across the Highlands
January 27, 2026 06:59 AM
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Catherine Bennett
A red high speed train going through a snow covered landscape in Europe
Trains
The Eurostar Snow Train Is Back, Offering a Greener Way to Reach the French Alps
December 19, 2025 03:15 PM
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Sophie Friedman
Heritage Steam Experience snowdon mountain railway.jpg
Trains
The U.K.'s Most Beautiful Train Rides Glide Through Glens, Over Viaducts, and Along Cliffs
December 19, 2025 06:04 AM
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Sophie Friedman
Mont Blanc Express train going over a viaduct, Chamonix, Haute Savoie, Rhone Alpes, France, Europe
Winter Sports
The Most Scenic Ski Trains for Vintage Winter Vibes—Without the Traffic and Icy Roads
December 17, 2025 03:18 PM
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Bailey Berg
A red train curves among the Alps on n a sunny winter day
Trains
8 Exciting New Sleeper Train Routes Launching Across Europe
December 8, 2025 06:16 PM
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Sophie Friedman
Amtrak's Empire Builder train traveling along Bad Rock Canyon near Columbia Falls, Montana, with a rocky, forested cliff on both sides of the track and water down below
Trains
A New Collection of Long-Distance U.S. Rail Journeys Combines Scenic Routes With National Parks and City Stays
November 19, 2025 05:19 PM
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Bailey Berg
A boat sails on turquoise water in Positano on the Amalfi Coast with colorful homes lining the steep rocky cliffs rising from the sea behind
Trains
The Luxury Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Train Just Launched a New Scenic Route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast
October 17, 2025 07:34 PM
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Bailey Berg
Aerial view of Messina Sicily showing the harbor, the town and mountains in the distance
Trains
The World’s Longest Bridge Will Soon Connect Sicily to Mainland Italy (and Some People Aren’t Happy About It)
October 10, 2025 03:34 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
Al Andalus train exterior
Trains
This New Luxury Train in Spain Goes to Ancient Seaside Towns, Wine Country, and the Don Quixote Windmills
October 8, 2025 04:35 PM
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Bailey Berg
A train running alongside the ocean, with beach grass in the foreground
Trains
10 Train Routes That Will Take You Straight to a National Park
September 19, 2025 09:03 PM
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Alexandra Gillespie
A Premium Suite on the Blue Jasmine Train Journey with a double bed up against a window with gold curtains and a view of the Thai countryside
Trending News
A Restored Sleeper Train to Launch From Bangkok to Chiang Mai, With Temples and Regional Cuisine Along the Way
September 2, 2025 06:56 PM
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Bailey Berg
A State cabin on the Eastern and Oriental Express with a velvet blue chair and couch and a table facing the window
Trains
11 Incredible Luxury Train Trips Around the World
August 26, 2025 02:20 PM
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Nicole Edenedo
Glacier Express
Trains
These 6 Glass-Roof Trains Have the Best Scenic Views, From the Grand Canyon to Machu Picchu
August 26, 2025 02:09 PM
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Nicole Edenedo
LuxuryTrainRideVietnam_Food_AnnaHaines.jpg
Trains
Travel to the Early 1900s on This Glamorous Train Journey Along Vietnam’s Scenic Coast
August 26, 2025 02:07 PM
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Anna Haines
A blue and gold train passes a small pond, with mountains in the background
Trains
From the Swiss Alps to the Outback: 9 Scenic Train Rides to Book Right Now
August 25, 2025 01:48 PM
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Alesandra Dubin
A green and yellow train rolling through a fall landscape with yellow and orange trees
Trains
Fall Foliage Is Better by Rail on These 13 Scenic Train Trips
August 20, 2025 02:38 AM
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Lyndsey Matthews
City Park in New Orleans with palm trees and other trees dripping with mossy coverings situated around a pond with a footbridge crossing over it
Trending News
This Scenic Coastal Amtrak Route Connecting New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, Is Finally Back, After 20 Years
August 14, 2025 06:08 PM
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Taryn Shorr-McKee
Two people seated face-to-face on an Amtrak NextGen Acela train with a table and plates of food and drinks in front of them and a large picture window alongside them
Trending News
Amtrak’s Fastest Train Is Launching This Month on the East Coast
August 11, 2025 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A red train moving along a curved track through a pine forest with mountains in the background
Trains
33 European Countries With One Single Train Pass—Here’s How to Use Eurail
July 2, 2025 02:49 AM
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Lyndsey Matthews
A train window as viewed from the interior of a train, looking out at vineyards
Trending News
I Was Stranded on a Train During Spain’s Massive Blackout—Here Are 4 Travel Lessons I Learned
May 5, 2025 03:19 PM
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Jamie Ditaranto
Amtrak passenger diesel locomotive traveling along coastal railroad tracks under bridge, Torrey Pines State Park in back, La Jolla, California, USA
Trains
Not Every Amtrak Route Is Scenic—But These 8 Train Rides Are Truly Worth It
April 24, 2025 02:23 PM
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Ellen Carpenter
A train car filled with undulating lounge seating and pillows and showing views of the countryside through large windows
Trains
I Got a First Look at Italy’s New La Dolce Vita Orient Express Train—and Was Transported Back to 1960s Glamour
April 10, 2025 02:53 PM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
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