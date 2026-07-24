This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on July 24, 2026, with current information.

It’s called “Land of the Sky” for good reason. Nestled in the highlands of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a haven of high points from cultural to culinary and crafty. What makes this city special is its incongruous mix that brings together hippies, hikers, historians, and hungry table hoppers in a friendly flurry of Appalachian activity.

The city’s unscripted, wildly inclusive spirit—along with its energetic vortex, its zesty IPAs, and the wild mountain tales of my father-in-law, a man born and raised here—convinced me to move to Asheville. Amazingly, one pandemic and one natural disaster later, it still seems like a good decision.

It has been inspiring to see the city rise and thrive in the wake of 2024’s devastating Hurricane Helene. The storm was a terror to endure, yet it miraculously strengthened the sense of community here and made the city even more inviting to visitors. Bumper stickers in Asheville read “Y’all means all,” pointing to the city’s all-embracing, LGBTQ+ supporting vibe. Thanks to inspiring collective effort, the region flourishes again and welcomes all visitors with dazzling mountain drives, many of western North Carolina’s most delicious restaurants, stylish and artsy hotels, and a social calendar brimming with festivities. Here are 12 of the best things to do in Asheville.

Dining: Feast like a star chef

Asheville is full of creative artisans, from the chefs making small plates at Leo’s House of Thirst to the ceramists crafting plates at East Fork Pottery. Photos by Michelle Heimerman (L); Courtesy of East Fork (R)

Is the world’s best Indian street food in Appalachia? Sounds improbable to many, but not to Meherwan Irani, the James Beard Award–winning chef whose restaurants Chai Pani and Botiwalla have become beloved (and spicy!) institutions in Asheville and beyond. So who better to guide a hungry traveler than a tastemaker who loves his town? Here’s Irani’s perfect day in Asheville.

Start the morning by grabbing a cardamom bun and a latte at Owl Bakery in West Asheville. Get there at 8 a.m. to beat the line. Browse the local artisan kiosks in the Woolworth building downtown, pick up some pottery at East Fork downtown, and then recaffeinate with a chai at Spicewalla in the Grove Arcade. Walk a few blocks to the art deco masterpiece that is the food hall named S&W Market, and grab lunch and a glass of wine from one of the many local vendors. Then stroll in the River Arts District and sip a beer on the lawn at New Belgium Brewing Co. (on the French Broad River), or drive up to the Omni Grove Park Inn for a sunset cocktail with one of Asheville’s best views.

Dinner is a feast as awe-inspiring as the nearby mountains. Michelin honorees Curaté (exceptional Spanish tapas) and Luminosa (elegant Appalachian-Italian cuisine) almost always require reservations, but you might get lucky with a spot at the bar. Chai Pani doesn’t require reservations and is always worth the wait. Table (chic bistro with a southern flourish), the Bull & Beggar (a radiant farmhouse grill in the River Arts District), Leo’s House of Thirst (a West Asheville wine bar and restaurant that seems like a sliver of Sonoma, California), Rhubarb (downtown farm-to-table deliciousness), and Crusco (a tasty cosmopolitan nook in the River Arts District) are all amazing. For a classically Asheville Southern culinary experience, head south to Corner Kitchen in Biltmore Village, where you can wait for your table on the old-timey porch and chat with the locals coming and going.

Music: Get your groove on

Asheville sometimes seems to have more musicians than residents. This music-loving region is one of the United States’ most sonically active centers, with concert venues, bars, and sidewalk buskers serving up everything from blues and bluegrass to country, kirtan, trance, rock, jazz, and more. The AVL Sounds Fest (August) is a four-day, venue-spanning music festival that covers all genres and pays homage to the city’s music history, including the landmark, century-old Asheville Sessions, the first commercial recordings ever made in Appalachia.

You can catch a show nearly every night of the week. Grab a free Mountain Xpress paper to check out the happenings at classic venues including the Orange Peel, Asheville Music Hall, and the Grey Eagle or at bespoke hot spots like the Ayurprana Listening Room (Eastern and international sounds), Third Room (DJ-driven trance and dance), and Eulogy (beers and guitars). With downtown’s Asheville Yards and the launch of Hellbender, which abuts the Swannanoa River, the city now has a few outstanding outdoor concert spaces for big-time touring bands.

Road trip: Drive the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway runs along mountain ridges from Virginia to North Carolina. Photo by anthony heflin/Shutterstock

Cue up your bluegrass playlist and drive the country road curves of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 469-mile route, which runs along mountain ridges from Virginia to North Carolina, offers countless memorable views, but you’ll find some of the most photo-friendly vistas in the Asheville area. The speed limit hovers around 45 miles per hour, so be prepared for a leisurely ride; stop at one of the designated parking spots for a picnic or hike. If you’re a fan of foliage, know that the Blue Ridge Parkway is a photographer’s dream for the oranges, reds, and golds of autumn.

Related: This Is One of the Most Beautiful Drives in the U.S.—Here’s How to Experience It

History: Tour the iconic Biltmore Estate

Over several visits to his mother’s home in the early 1880s, George Vanderbilt fell in love with everything Asheville had to offer, from the weather to the views. In 1895, he and his wife, Edith, decided to build what he referred to as his “little mountain escape”—which today is the largest privately owned home in the country, surrounded by 8,000 acres.

A visit to the Biltmore Estate is Asheville’s essential pilgrimage (especially at Christmastime, when dozens of decorated trees dazzle). But it’s about more than lavish interiors and Gilded Age tastes. It’s a way to experience serene landscapes that have entranced visitors for generations. More than 20 miles of walking trails wind past orchid-filled greenhouses, horse paths, and meadows. Don’t miss Luminere (at dusk each Friday), a large-scale projection art and storytelling installation that transforms the mansion and gardens with vibrant illuminations. Whenever you go, be sure to stop by the on-site winery for a complimentary tasting before heading home.

Sports: Have a ball on the links and diamond

If you drive in the direction of Mount Pisgah (26 miles southwest of the city), the Blue Ridge Parkway rises above the Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course that hosts the PGA Tour’s Biltmore Championship Asheville (starting annually in September 2026). Golf is only one of the city’s sporting spectacles. During baseball season, the Minor League (and aptly named) Asheville Tourists pack the stadium. Naturally, Asheville beers are highlights, so take yourself out to the ballpark on “Thirsty Thursday” ($1 subpar beers, $3 Asheville’s finest).

Gardens: Stroll through the North Carolina Arboretum

Slightly south of Asheville, next to milepost 393 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is the North Carolina Arboretum, a paradise for nature lovers, full of cultivated gardens and groomed trails. For the past three decades, this 434-acre public garden has served as a beloved escape for locals, especially recently engaged couples seeking a dreamy background for photos. Visitors, too, will appreciate the beautiful plants, shady paths, and bike trails through the trees. Thanks to the diverse ecosystem in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, you can expect to see everything from babbling creeks and forested coves to wildlife such as skunks, raccoons, and possibly even black bears. Look out for creative events and exhibitions throughout the year, including book launches and photography shows.

Swimming: Launch down Sliding Rock

For Asheville locals, no summer is complete without a trip to Sliding Rock. Located in Pisgah National Forest, the 60-foot natural waterslide ends in an eight-foot-deep pool, offering the perfect place to cool down after a hike through the trees. And cool down you will; the water here is mountain runoff, so it’s cold year-round. Don’t forget to pack a towel, or head to one of two observation platforms and relax in the sun instead.

If you’d like inspiration (and a guide) for your outdoor adventures, book a trip with Asheville Jeep Tours for hiking, sightseeing, and waterfall spectacles far off the beaten path. The tours depart from Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins, an urban campground with A-frame cabins on the fringes of the River Arts District. If you like to sleep with one foot in the city and one foot in the wild, this is your best shot.

For additional hikes, check out Explore Asheville’s Hike Finder, which sorts hikes by travel time, distance, and difficulty as well as by features like waterfalls, wildflowers, and pet-friendly trails.

Related: 5 Great Places for Outdoor Activities in Asheville

Arts and culture: Discover dazzling American crafts

Try your hand at glassblowing at the North Carolina Glass Center, which has studios in Asheville’s River Arts District and in the nearby town of Black Mountain. Photo by Stephan Pruitt Photography/Explore Asheville

Appalachian arts have long supported community spirit through craft. Southern Highland Craft Guild has championed traditional and modern handicrafts for nearly a century. Visit its permanent collection and gallery shop at the Folk Art Center (in East Asheville, on the outskirts of the city on the Blue Ridge Parkway) or its shop in the Grove Arcade (downtown) to learn, browse, and buy.

Shop for local arts at galleries downtown (American Folk), in Biltmore Village (New Morning Gallery), and Grove Park (Grovewood Gallery). But why just look when you can make? A number of fun workshops and events will spark your creativity. Try your hand at printmaking at PrintHouse (downtown), glass blowing at NC Glass Center (River Arts District and Black Mountain), pottery at AVLclay (near Biltmore Village), jewelry making at Bluebird Designs (downtown), or fiber art at Local Cloth (River Arts District).

Craft beer: Toast the city’s scene

Brewers credit the water for the award-winning ales, lagers, and saisons that have made Asheville the most respected beer city in the Southeast. On a sunny afternoon, you can barely walk a block without cracking a can, especially in South Slope—a funky brewery district on the edge of downtown. Buildings that were once auto shops now house fermentation tanks, a pizzeria (Asheville Brewing Company), a cocktail bar (Antidote), a board game café (Well Played), an ice cream sandwich shop (Sunshine Sammies), and much more.

For top-tier beer, stop at the Wicked Weed Funkatorium (specializing in sour ales), Burial Beer’s groovy patio and impeccable IPAs, and local favorite Twin Leaf Brewery. One of the sauciest ways to savor Asheville’s beers is aboard the iconic LaZoom “Fender Bender” bus tour, which offers a multi-stop, hop-fueled journey (featuring a live band on the bus!). Many local breweries offer tours and tastings at their locations, including Burial Beer (at its Forestry Camp location), Wicked Weed (at its original downtown pub location), trailblazing Highland Brewing (the beer scene’s godfather), and Wedge Brewing in the River Arts District.

Gallery walk: Be inspired by the River Arts District

When Hurricane Helene roared into town in 2024, the River Arts District was among the hardest-hit areas. Bordered by the French Broad River—the third oldest river in the country and the fifth oldest in the world—the industrial tract-turned-creative epicenter was nearly washed away. Riverside warehouse galleries, artists lofts, boutiques, and eateries were all inundated. But in the years since the storm, the district has come raring back thanks to the indomitable energy of its creative community. Visitors can again tour galleries and see everyone from potters and glassblowers to painters and sculptors at work. A few highlights include Marquee (a massive marketplace of creative arts and crafts), Wedge Studios (a workspace and gallery with studios, a restaurant, and record store), and 362 Depot Studios (home to a dozen artists).

Wellness: Dance, soak, and heal yourself

Asheville has long been known as a healing hot spot, a reputation established in the late 19th century, when its clean air was touted as a “magic mountain cure” for tuberculosis. Sanitariums and resorts soon followed. The iconic Grove Park Inn was influenced by this history, and today hosts a palatial spa with all the perks, from mineral-based pools to luxury treatments.

For a more rustic experience—with stunning views of the French Broad River, just north of town—try Drip Nordic Sauna, which offers wood-fired heat (in barrel-shaped saunas) and cold plunge pools. Or opt for halotherapy (based on mineral-rich air) in the middle of town at Asheville Salt Cave & Spa, which has 45-minute, meditative salt therapy sessions in a cave packed with 30 tons of crystalline pink salt. India’s oldest wellness system is Asheville’s newest healing art. The majestic SoHum Ayurvedic Retreat Center offers Ayurvedic treatments (such as herbal therapy, nurturing massage, cleanses, and dietary consultations) based on new applications of 5,000-year-old healing practices.

Finally, the Asheville vortex: an energy amplifier rooted in the area’s quartz crystal deposits, which allegedly links up with vibrational meridians to sacred sites around the world. It is said that the local vortex was recognized by the Cherokee people, who revered this region. While it can be tricky to pinpoint where the vortex lies and how exactly to appreciate it, one surefire way to experience the energy it conjures is at an ecstatic dance night with Asheville Movement Collective, which aims to raise the communal vibration of the world through free-form dance on Friday nights and Sunday mornings. Move, groove, and imagine a world united in bliss!

Family fun: Go retro at the Asheville Pinball Museum

If you’re a fan of retro arcade games, a visit to the quirky Asheville Pinball Museum is a must-do. Located downtown, next to the Grove Arcade and within walking distance of the Basilica of Saint Lawrence, it’s the perfect break from sightseeing, with 50 pinball machines to play while enjoying a beer, soda, or snack. The museum is owned by a former science teacher who turned his collection into a beloved business that has a very local, welcoming vibe.





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