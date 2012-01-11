Hong Kong: Rising Higher

By James Sturz
Jan 11, 2012
From the January/February 2012 issue
Photo by Todd Dacquisto/Index Stock
Hong Kong is setting new standards for megalopolis living.
Why you should visit this megalopolis now.
The Year of the Dragon, which starts January 23, also marks the 15-year anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China. The gleaming skyline makes any Western city seem small. Hong Kong’s twisting streets are crammed with fusion restaurants and busy food stalls. Colonial apartment buildings stand beside shiny steel-and-glass high-rises. Today, the city sets a new standard for megalopolis living.
