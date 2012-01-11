Home>Travel inspiration

Hong Kong: Rising Higher

By James Sturz

Jan 11, 2012

From the January/February 2012 issue

share this article
flipboard
Hong Kong is setting new standards for megalopolis living.

Photo by Todd Dacquisto/Index Stock

Hong Kong is setting new standards for megalopolis living.

Why you should visit this megalopolis now.

share this article
flipboard

The Year of the Dragon, which starts January 23, also marks the 15-year anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China. The gleaming skyline makes any Western city seem small. Hong Kong’s twisting streets are crammed with fusion restaurants and busy food stalls. Colonial apartment buildings stand beside shiny steel-and-glass high-rises. Today, the city sets a new standard for megalopolis living.

popular stories

  1. 8 Best Hawker Centers in Singapore—and What to Eat There

    Food + Drink

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books