These Are the Best Cities for Food Lovers—Here’s Where to Stay When You Get There

For Epicurean voyagers who view chefs as local heroes and Michelin stars as celestial guiding markers, dining is often the destination. Restaurants worth traveling to call for hotels that are just as excellent.

Marriott’s luxury hotels—The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, and W Hotels—put guests within minutes of many of the world’s most renowned tables. Some of these hotels that have mastered the art of the pillow have also mastered the palate, with Michelin-starred restaurants of their own. Keep reading for a culinary world tour of the most Michelin star–saturated cities on Earth, and the thoughtful, stylish hotels located near unforgettable Michelin meals, allowing travelers to enjoy a dining experience followed by floating up to their room to dream about it.

Where to eat and stay in Tokyo

Gourmands are spoiled for choice in Tokyo, which officially leads as the world’s most Michelin-awarded city. Sushi, soba, and seared wagyu become near-religious experiences, and it’s not just Japanese cuisine on the menu. The delectable collection of 169 Michelin-starred restaurants in the capital includes Chinese kitchens (Piao-Xiang and Shinois), Spanish (Zurriola), and French fare at Trois Visages, Alchimiste, and Quintessence, where reservations are difficult to secure.

To stay within a fork’s reach, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza is a 15-minute stroll from RyuGin, which earned three stars for its molecular kaiseki (a traditional multicourse meal) gastronomy. Other restaurants with three stars within walking distance are Kohaku, Sézanne, and Harutaka.

Bookings at The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, which has an alluring 31st-floor restaurant, grant guests access to tasty stops minutes away at Apotheose, Le Pristine Tokyo, and the minimally decorated Kanda. The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, a Luxury Collection Hotel is near Tour D’argent Tokyo, where diners can enjoy their meal under chandeliers, and Maz for a taste of Peru. When in Roppongi, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is a smart address to take in the district’s numerous culinary draws.

Dine where the best chefs in Paris cook

With more than 130 Michelin-starred restaurants in its arrondissements, Paris is perhaps the ultimate playground for epicureans. It’s a city where three-star chefs are well-known figures and legendary temples like Arpège and L’Ambroisie coexist with rising stars serving nothing less than plated poetry from their kitchens.

For palate-led travelers, Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris makes an elegant home base. It’s where you’ll find Akira Back Paris, the first European outpost of the Korean-born, Michelin-starred chef Akira Back. Raised in Aspen and trained at Nobu, he’s known for his wafer-thin tuna pizza topped with truffle oil. The hotel, located on Avenue George, is within reach of haute cuisine and haute couture, as well as celebrated cultural hotspots such as the Palais de Tokyo and Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris. The soaring ceilings of triple-starred Michelin darling Le Cinq are steps away, as is Pierre Gagnaire, which has held its stars since the mid-1990s.

To sleep somewhere timeless, Hôtel de Berri Champs-Élysées, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris occupies the former home of couturier Elsa Schiaparelli. The property impresses with on-site Mediterranean cuisine at Le Bizazz and an enviable art collection, complete with a sculpture room.

Enjoy Kyoto’s Michelin-rich restaurant scene

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Courtesy of Luxury Group

Kyoto boasts more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than any other city on the planet. Here, chefs are artists, gardeners, and philosophers, and Michelin-approved kaiseki meals unfold, course by exquisite course, at sanctuaries like Hyotei or Miyamasou, which forages seasonal ingredients from the surrounding forest. You can also relish a traditional multicourse kaiseki dinner in a scenic setting at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, where Tempura Mizuki earned its Michelin star in 2018.

Another Kyoto stay that matches the stars on the plate with stars of its own is HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa, which Michelin awarded the Three Key Michelin hotel distinction. Built on the historic 250-year-old estate of the Mitsui family opposite the UNESCO-listed Nijo Castle, the retreat invites guests through a 300-year-old gate and into a world of Zen with a 14,000-square-foot garden, private onsens, and dishes curated by chef Tetsuya Asano, who cut his teeth at Paris hotel restaurants (including Espadon at the Ritz Paris).

Explore London’s top restaurants

London holds the world’s fourth densest constellation of Michelin stars. As one of Europe’s most cosmopolitan cities, travelers can enjoy days in the English capital feasting on flavors of the world, followed by nights at storied hotels where royals, celebrities, and dignitaries are among the familiar faces.

Only a handful of the city’s 82 Michelin-awarded restaurants (Restaurant Story, Trivet, Oma, Chez Bruce, Sollip, and Trinity) are south of the river. For the most delicious variety, food enthusiasts should follow the aromas to the most concentrated locations with bold gastronomic ambitions. The London EDITION puts guests in a charming Fitzrovia postcode, centrally located between Soho, Marylebone, and Bloomsbury. This prime position makes it easy to stroll to exciting dining destinations, including Chishuru, Akoko, Aulis, The Ninth, 64 Goodge Street, Portland, and more.

With a stay at The Park Tower Knightsbridge, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London or The Wellesley Knightsbridge, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London, diners are only a reservation away from the celebrated restaurants of Knightsbridge and Belgravia, including Brooklands by Claude Bossi, Pétrus by Gordon Ramsey, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal with its Tudor-inspired private dining room.

Eat at Hajime, La Baie, and more Michelin-starred restaurants in Osaka

To eat in Osaka is to encounter joy in all its textures: grilled, steamed, fermented, and flamed. The city is known as tenka no daidokoro or “the nation’s kitchen.” Torisho Ishii, which earned a Michelin star within its debut year, is a brilliant place to start, particularly for those who love poultry.

For an eco-friendly slant, restaurants with Michelin’s Green Stars include Terada, Kashiwaya Osaka Senriyama, and Unkaku. One of the hottest tickets in town is Hajime, where only seven diners at a time can partake in an artistic, experiential meal celebrating Earth, space, and nature. The triple-starred restaurant is a 15-minute stroll from The St. Regis Osaka, a 160-key haven located on Midosuji, often referred to as the Champs-Élysées of Osaka.

To nibble on award-winning dishes from the comfort of your hotel, La Baie at The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka earned its star in 2018. Lauded for its service and stunning seafood dishes, the restaurant features a Brittany-born French chef at the helm.

Michelin-starred restaurants and sky-high hotels in Hong Kong

L’Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong Courtesy of Luxury Group

Hong Kong is where east and west meet, shake hands, and then cook something sublime together. With 75 Michelin-starred restaurants and a dining scene that seamlessly blends ancient Cantonese traditions with daring global fusion, the city’s dining scene—and hotels where travelers dine, unwind, and dream—reflect the culinary creativity of the city.

Within the Marriott Luxury Group, several Hong Kong hotels have Michelin-starred restaurants. At The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, epic views complement two Michelin-starred restaurants. Located on the 102nd floor of the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon, Tin Lung Heen has retained its two Michelin stars for more than a decade. On the same floor, Tosca di Angelo, helmed by Sicilian chef Angelo Aglianó, has a Michelin star and offers a deeply personal interpretation of southern Italian cuisine.

The St. Regis Hong Kong also has two Michelin restaurants under the same roof, and both are double-starred. L’Envol is a love letter to haute French cuisine, reinterpreted by culinary director Olivier Elzer. Expect Hokkaido sea urchin, boxed like a treasure, and more than 800 wines. At Rùn, the hotel’s serene Chinese pavilion, the Cantonese dishes come plated with painterly grace.

Set above Pacific Place in Admiralty, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong features harbor or mountain view rooms, in-room welcome tea, a generous pillow menu, and eight dining concepts. One of them, Man Ho, joined the Michelin-starred club in 2021. It tantalizes taste buds with the likes of indigenous glutinous rice dumplings and a Yunnan wild mushroom gastronomic journey devised by a trio of prominent Chinese chefs.

Eat at Eleven Madison Park and more Michelin-starred NYC restaurants

Times Square EDITION Courtesy of Luxury Group

The city that never sleeps also never stops tasting, with upwards of 70 Michelin-starred restaurants tucked into skyscrapers, brownstones, and behind unassuming doors. Housed in the iconic MetLife Tower overlooking Madison Square Park, The New York EDITION is all creamy minimalism and cashmere textures. Its second-floor signature restaurant, The Clocktower, was British Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton’s Manhattan debut, pairing modern British cuisine with moody glamor. An award-winning chef, John Fraser holds the mantle at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION, an ideal outpost for the gourmand who thrives in the pulse of it all.

If it’s proximity to Central Park you desire, it doesn’t get any closer than JW Marriott Essex House New York or The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. For the briefest possible on-foot commute time to Eleven Madison Park, now back with a dual menu after the vegan experiment ended, make The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad your well-appointed home away from home.

Where to stay for a food adventure in Singapore

Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Courtesy of Luxury Group

This city-state of Singapore is compact, but its culinary ambition is immense, with more than three dozen Michelin-starred restaurants and some of Asia’s most inventive chefs preparing everything from lotus leaf rice to lobster bisque.

With three Michelin stars, Les Amis features zesty ice cream, limited-edition cakes, airy scallops, and a seemingly infinite supply of caviar. The menu at Sugarra is an homage to Spain’s Basque Country. Designed by Spanish Michelin-starred chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive, some of the standout offerings are the oxtail bomba rice with quail eggs and the suckling pig belly with apple textures. Sugarra is part of The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, Singapore, within Resorts World Sentosa.

Another pilgrimage-worthy hotel is The Singapore EDITION, which opened on Orchard Boulevard in 2023 to much fanfare, having been conceived by the same architects behind Singapore’s lauded Jewel Changi Airport. Its signature restaurant, FYSH at EDITION, wins the hearts and palates of guests with inventive, scale-to-tail seafood (like vanilla gelato with tuna eyes) amid velvet banquets and tropical plants.

Diners are similarly treated to visual and gustatory delights at Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, where feng shui harmoniously weaves throughout the interior design via octagonal eight-shaped windows and elemental touches of water, metal, fire, and wind that invite auspicious energy. The one-Michelin-star kitchen highlights Cantonese dishes, from Xing grouper steamed in lotus leaves to a too-pretty-to-eat tofu chrysanthemum flower.