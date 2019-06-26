These Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities for Expats

For the second year in a row, Hong Kong takes the (unfortunate) top honor of being the world’s most expensive city for expats, according to Mercer’s just-released “Cost of Living Survey.” The comprehensive annual report, now in its 25th year, ranks 209 cities across five continents based on the cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment.

In Hong Kong, one cup of espresso at a “popular, fashionable café” costs around $8, according to the report. A pair of men’s blue jeans rings in around $119, and one litre of gasoline will run you more than $2 in the autonomous territory in southeastern China.

Hong Kong is hardly the only Asian city to make the cut: In fact, eight of the top 10 most expensive cities are in Asia, with Tokyo (2), Singapore (3), and Seoul (4) following closely behind. In large part, this is due to a competitive housing market and a currency tied closely to the U.S. dollar, which has recently become stronger.

Because of this strength, U.S. cities have also climbed in the rankings: The highest-ranked U.S. city on the list, New York is the ninth-most expensive city for expats in the world, while San Francisco (16) and Los Angeles (18) jumped 12 and 17 places, respectively, from their position on last year’s list.