Savor Asia like a Local with these Can't-Miss Food Tours

Tsukiji Market should be high on the to-do, or must-eat, list of travelers to Tokyo. On display is an astounding variety of fish and shellfish that is central to Japanese cuisine, along with soy sauces, seaweed, produce, kitchen gadgets, and every ingredient that Tokyo cooks might need. For anyone curious about Japanese cuisine, it’s a feast for all the senses.

A bustling fish market, in a country where you don’t speak the language, may sound intimidating. See it on a tour with AFAR partner Context Travel, however, and not only does it become easy to navigate, but you’ll also end up with a wealth of cultural knowledge about the role of seafood and markets in Japan.

Context’s private, small group, and custom tours are limited to six participants, and are designed specifically to foster conversations between local experts and travelers who love to learn. Plus, Context experts are all PhD and M.A.-level specialists and professionals in their fields, affording them the unique knowledge to bring a city to life through the lens of food, history, art, archaeology, and more.

The Tokyo food tour is just one from Context Travel that introduces visitors to the flavors, dishes, and ingredients of Asia’s cuisines. Here are others that gourmets on the go will want to add to their itineraries.