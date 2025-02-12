This Is the Best City in Asia in 2025

While travel planning is often an emotional decision, having some serious data to back up our notions of where we should go next—or even perhaps relocate to—can help seal the deal.

For the past decade, Resonance, a consultancy group in real estate, tourism, and economic development, has released its annual list of the Best Cities in the World. It takes a holistic look at major metro areas, combining hard metrics, like GDP growth and infrastructure advancements, with qualitative evaluations from locals and visitors. The result is a data-rich narrative of how the cities measure up. On Wednesday, the group published its inaugural list of the 100 best cities in Asia and the Pacific.

“As the fastest-growing economic zone globally, the Asia–Pacific region is home to cities that epitomize ambition, innovation, and resilience,” said Chris Fair, president and CEO of Resonance, in a statement. “From bustling financial hubs to serene cultural capitals, this report captures the region’s urban evolution with a depth and nuance befitting its diversity.”

Whether you’re planning your next getaway, contemplating a move, or simply curious about which cities are leading the way in the region, these destinations showcase some of the best of what it has to offer.

How the best city rankings work

“This year, our rankings blend rigorous data with the perspectives of residents, visitors, and businesses,” Fair said. “This approach evaluates cities through a comprehensive lens of perception and performance. We surveyed more than 7,000 citizens across nine countries in the region to understand the towns and cities where they would most like to live, that they would most like to visit, and where they believe they will find the best job opportunities.”

The countries included were Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Only cities with populations of more than 1 million people were considered. The metrics are divided into three key areas:

Livability: This evaluated the perceived quality of the natural and human-made environments. Some subcategories include sights and landmarks, price-to-income ratio, air quality, and tree cover.

Lovability: This speaks to the relative vibrancy and quality of a city. It includes culture (number of museums and nightlife opportunities rated above four stars on Tripadvisor), the total number of Instagram hashtags, and the city’s popularity on Google Trends over 12 months.

Prosperity: This measures the strength of a city’s human capital. Subcategories include the number of Fortune 500 companies in a city, the GDP per capita, and the unemployment rate.

Here’s how Asia’s best cities ranked in the 2025 report, released February 12, 2025:

1. Singapore

Rankings: Prosperity (1), Livability (2), Lovability (2), GDP per Capita (1), Google Trends (2)

“A global powerhouse excelling in infrastructure GDP per capita, and innovation, Singapore continues to redefine modern urban living,” the Resonance report said. It’s also the world’s fourth-largest financial center and home to 64 of Asia’s top 100 companies. Still, the report noted that 40 percent of Singapore is dedicated to green spaces and is often ranked among the safest cities worldwide.

Why we love it: This city-state packs a world of experiences into its ever-changing skyline and sprawling gardens. In one day, you can feast on Michelin-starred hawker fare at Tiong Bahru Market, stroll through the neon-lit Supertree Grove, and explore the colorful Kampong Glam historic district. And Singapore’s Changi Airport is often ranked as the best in the world and has no shortage of attractions, such as the Jewel complex, with its record-breaking waterfall and indoor garden.

Known for its bright lights and bustle, Tokyo is reinventing the experience for urban dwellers with new projects and investments. Courtesy of Dave Weatherall/Unsplash

2. Tokyo, Japan

Rankings: Livability (1), Lovability (1), Prosperity (3), Sights & Landmarks (3), Nature & Parks (1)

“These days, Japan’s capital has set its eyes on redefining the urban experience, with strategic investments in public spaces, culture and tourism,” Resonance notes. “The reason? Because it can. As the economic engine of Japan—responsible for 20 percent of the country’s GDP—Tokyo has the fourth-highest GDP per capita in our ranking and the second-most Fortune 500 companies.”

Some examples of the shifting urban experience include a project inspired by the New York City High Line that will repurpose a mile-long stretch of the Tokyo Expressway into an urban walkway, lined with retail options and dotted with recreational spaces by 2030, as well as the Shibuya Redevelopment Project, which will add new pedestrian bridges, rooftop gardens, and eco-friendly office towers by 2027.

Why we love it: Tokyo is a city where tradition and innovation constantly overlap. Here you can sip matcha in a centuries-old teahouse then step into teamLab Borderless, a digital art museum filled with mind-bending, interactive installations. It also has a stellar hotel scene, with Afar favorites like Aman Tokyo and Trunk (House).

3. Seoul, South Korea

Rankings: Livability (3), Museums (2), Fortune 500 Companies (3)

Resonance notes that Seoul is a “thriving hub for everything ‘K’—from K-pop and K-dramas to innovative K-beauty, South Korea’s megalopolis capital is home to global cultural icons like [boy band] BTS and renowned filming location landmarks like Gwangjang Market, frequented by Netflix foodies and Michelin-starred chefs.” The city is also channeling more than $4 billion into growing startups, has two highly anticipated museums in the works (the National Museum of Korean Literature and the Centre Pompidou x Hanwha Museum Project), and is working to revitalize the Han River area with new parks and cultural spaces.

Why we love it: Seoul is a cocktail of neon-lit streets, centuries-old palaces, and a food scene that ranges from sizzling barbecue joints to themed coffee shops. This year, visitors can check out the newly opened Seoul Robot & AI Museum, which showcases the city’s tech-driven future, and visit the restored Jongmyo Shrine for a deeper look into Korea’s royal history.

Head to Hong Kong’s Ocean Park for memorable bay views. Courtesy of Danielle Hoang/Unsplash

4. Hong Kong

Rankings: Lovability (4), Livability (4), Nature & Parks (2)

“Hong Kong continues to look forward with ambitious projects that are shaping its skyline and enriching its cultural scene,” according to Resonance. “One such landmark is the West Kowloon Cultural District, a 100-acre marvel of reclaimed land along Victoria Harbour, designed by Foster + Partners. After 30 years of anticipation, the district has delivered world-class museums, performance spaces, and sprawling parkland, offering much-needed breathing room for this dense metropolis.”

Why we love it: You won’t go hungry in Hong Kong, where the dynamic food scene calls upon Cantonese, Sichuanese, Japanese, and French influences. (Although you certainly can’t go wrong with traditional wontons paired with with milk tea.)

5. Beijing, China

Rankings: Prosperity (2), Fortune 500 Companies (1), Business Ecosystem (1)

“A profound transformation is afoot as the megalopolis balances rapid urbanization with the weight of its 3,000-year-old history,” says Resonance. Major infrastructure projects (with a special focus on improving public transport) are underway, and the city also just unveiled the Tongzhou Grand Canal Park, a nearly eight-square-mile greenspace with walking paths and cultural exhibitions.

Why we love it: Beijing is a city where history isn’t just preserved—it’s part of daily life. You can start your morning with a stroll through the Forbidden City, have lunch at a restaurant serving a multi-generations-old recipe for hand-pulled noodles, and end the day in a hidden speakeasy inside a hutong dating back to the Qing dynasty.

Experience Bangkok’s rich and layered history with a visit to the Grand Palace. Courtesy of Vitalijs Barilo/Unsplash

6. Bangkok, Thailand

Rankings: Lovability (3), Tripadvisor Reviews (1)

Chances are you’ve heard a lot about Bangkok recently—the city has appeared at the top of numerous “Where to Go” lists and is slated to appear in the hugely popular White Lotus series. And you’ll likely keep hearing about it, thanks to a growing number of hotels (40 new ones are scheduled to open by 2027, according to Resonance), forthcoming high-speed rail connectivity, and an expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport, all of which will make the capital city easier to visit.

Why we love it: From the predawn monks’ chants at Wat Pho to the late-night bustle of Yaowarat’s street food stalls, Bangkok is buzzing at all hours.

7. Sydney, Australia

Rankings: Livability (5), Air Quality (2), Google Trends (5)

Sydney has long been cool, but it’s become more engaging in recent years. Resonance notes that the Central Business District, “once a primarily commercial area, is now a vibrant mixed-use district showcasing Sydney’s drive to balance economic growth with cultural inclusivity.” Expanded tram lines and waterfront promenades have recently made the city more walkable and new permanent alfresco dining licenses have made underused spaces more vibrant.

Why we love it: Whether you’re diving into Sydney’s famous beaches or checking out its latest attractions, there’s always something new to discover (just ask Laura Redman, Afar’s editor at large and resident Sydney fan-girl).

Shanghai is a feast for the senses, including its famous xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings, scene. Courtesy of Marta Markes/Unsplash

8. Shanghai, China

Rankings: Prosperity (4), Airport Connectivity (1), Business Ecosystem (2)

The skyline of Shanghai will change this year when the North Bund Development Project, featuring a 90-million-square-foot office, retail, and residential space, opens. Resonance notes that it will “further solidify Shanghai’s status as a global financial hub.” But it’s not all big buildings and tech expansions in Shanghai. Last year, the city unveiled the Huhui Riverside Green Space, the four-mile waterfront park filled with walking trails and art installations.

Why we love it: Whether you’re exploring ancient temples, luxury shopping on Nanjing Road, or hunting for xiaolongbao, Shanghai’s energy is nonstop.

9. Melbourne, Australia

Rankings: Livability (6), Sights & Landmarks (3)

Resonance calls Melbourne a “dynamic, future-ready city” thanks to projects to enhance public transport capacity (a must for bopping between the city’s legendary coffee shops and galleries) and revitalize five connected waterfront precincts with new trails and green spaces. It’ll also become more accessible when a third runway and an upgraded international terminal open at Melbourne Airport in 2026.

Why we love it: Melbourne is a metropolis built for wandering. A walk through this city could end up at a funky hole-in-the-wall espresso bar, a graffiti gallery, or a live show in a park. It’s also the gateway to 21 wine regions and hosts the annual Australian Open.

Kuala Lumpur and its nearby Batu Caves, is one of the less-discovered gems on the list. Courtesy of Meimei Ismail/Unsplash

10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Rankings: Livability (11), Tree Cover (6)

“Kuala Lumpur perfectly blends tradition with modern innovation, creating one of the most dynamic cities in the Asia–Pacific region,” according to Resonance, which also noted a boom in new luxury hotels (such as the Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, opening in 2025), ambitious efforts to clean the Klang and Gombak rivers, and projects to create more pedestrian-friendly walkways.

Why we love it: With its mix of modern megamalls, colonial-era buildings, and frenetic street markets, KL has something for everyone.

