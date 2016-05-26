Race in a Legit Dragon Boat in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s annual Dragon Boat Festival—one of the city’s most festive and fiercely competitive events—is celebrating its 40th anniversary on June 9. It’s always exhilarating to watch from the sidelines, but if you’re a culturally curious traveler looking for an insider’s perspective, make sure to stay at the Peninsula Hong Kong during the week of the races.

On June 8 and 9, the hotel is offering an immersive, hands-on experience surrounding the event, with access that will impress even the most seasoned Hong Kongers. The Year of the Dragon Boat itinerary, complimentary to any guest staying at the hotel that week, includes a four-hour training session on June 8 at the Shek Mun Dragon Boat Training Centre in Shatin, a special one-time arrangement with the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, thanks to the hotel’s well-connected and gracefully persuasive General Manager, Rainy Chan (the center isn’t normally open to the public). The training culminates in a competition between two dragon boat teams made up of staff and guests, and then on June 9, participants go to Aberdeen to watch the actual races.