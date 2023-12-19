This Reimagined Icon Is One of Hong Kong’s Most Exciting New Hotels

~ The vibe: A classic hotel with a sleek new look and postcard Victoria Harbour views Location: 18 Salisbury Road Regent, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong | View on Google Maps Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards Book now: Website ~

~

The AFAR take

After more than three years of political turbulence and pandemic-induced border closures, Hong Kong is finally on the mend. An uptick in reinstated flight routes is slowly turning the city’s airport back into one of Asia’s busiest flight hubs, while ambitious new hotel openings are infusing the city with a much-needed dose of fresh energy. Among the most anticipated recent openings is the Regent Hong Kong, which is both brand new and a beloved classic.

The hotel first opened in the 1980s, and for the decades that followed, it was one of the city’s ritziest places to stay and dine. InterContinental (IHG) took over the reins around the turn of the century and ran it as the InterContinental Hong Kong until IHG acquired a majority stake in the Regent Group in 2018. It earmarked the property as the Asian flagship for Regent’s revival and brought in Hong Kong–born designer Chi Wing Lo for a much-needed refresh that debuted in November 2023.

Out went gilded 1980s pomp, in came contemporary artworks, pared-back color palettes, and light installations that look like lit-up ice cubes. One thing, though, hasn’t changed: The hotel’s plum position right on the waterfront remains one of the most dazzling views in all of Hong Kong—a wide, unobstructed panorama of Victoria Harbour, which steals the show in (most of) the rooms, the restaurants, and the ever-buzzy lobby.

A Victoria Harbour–facing guest room bathroom at the Regent Hong Kong Courtesy of Regent Hong Kong

Who’s it for?

Hong Kong offers few more romantic scenes than Victoria Harbour lit in neon, which make the Regent’s harbor-front rooms and restaurants a choice spot for couples on a staycation or a city trip. Connecting rooms, a sprawling pool area, and seating nooks that can be converted into kids’ beds ensure that families will have a comfortable stay. And with almost all of Hong Kong’s main commercial districts within easy reach (and a tax-free policy to boot), the hotel is a great base for shopaholics looking to wind down after a day of boutique hopping.

The location

Kowloon has long played second fiddle to the shiny malls and hotels across the harbor, but a slew of new openings—the Regent included—has changed that over the years. Next door, you’ll find the K11 Musea mall, launched just before the pandemic, with its outposts of Brunello Cuccinelli, Gucci, Dior, and a globe-spanning lineup of cafés and restaurants. The Avenue of Stars, Kowloon’s recently revamped waterfront promenade, snakes along the water just in front—follow it westward to reach the Star Ferry, which whisks you to Hong Kong Island for less than a dollar.

Designer Chi Wing Lo’s background in residential design shines through in the homey atmosphere of the living spaces.

The rooms

Some three-quarters of the hotel’s nearly 500 rooms and suites come with those signature Victoria Harbour views. And given that their interiors have intentionally been kept Zen-ish and pared-back (lots of beige, blond wood, soft textures, and dimmed lighting) to let these vistas star, these harbor-front room types are worth the splurge.

The bathrooms vary across room types, but all feature bamboo motifs and back-lit wall panels from onyx. Some have snug Japanese bathtubs and granite spouts that look like they’ve been transported from an ancient temple; others feature giant bowl-like baths and moon-shaped windows overlooking the harbor.

Designer Chi Wing Lo’s background in residential design shines through in the homey atmosphere of the living spaces: rooms come with cozy window seats to snuggle up on and candy jars filled with local treats (crispy egg rolls and honey-roasted walnuts) to grab as you please. The minibar, too, is complimentary and stocked with local craft beers and bottled cocktails.

The Regent Hong Kong features floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize harbor views. Courtesy of the Regent Hong Kong

The food and drink

You could stay here for a week and have dinner at a different spot every night. The extensive restaurant lineup features Nobu’s first Hong Kong outpost (open since the hotel’s InterContinental days); Harbourside, an all-day diner with a seriously impressive cross-cultural buffet from breakfast to dinner; and a light-flooded lobby lounge for lunches and afternoon teas paired with harbor views. The adjoining Qura bar serves oysters and charcuterie boards alongside its selection of hyper-rare vintage whiskeys and cognacs, while the Regent Club executive lounge on the second floor lays out buffet brunches and cocktail hours for guests staying in the hotel’s suite-level rooms.

Nobu Hong Kong has been a part of the hotel since 2006. Courtesy of the Regent Hong Kong

Lai Ching Heen, the hotel’s jade-trimmed Cantonese restaurant, has been a mainstay in Hong Kong’s dining scene ever since it first opened in the original Regent in the 1980s. The new Regent brought back its original name (it had a slightly different title during InterContinental’s tenure) but kept many of the Cantonese dishes that earned the restaurant its two Michelin stars—from the fine dim sum at lunchtime to the Peking duck and the honey-glazed barbecued pork served during dinner. Teetotalers will appreciate the tea pairings suggested by the restaurant’s dedicated tea sommelier, including a sparkling oolong with longan honey bottled exclusively for the hotel.

Another Kowloon stalwart at the Regent Hong Kong is the Steak House, which got a fresh facelift (and a room-spanning salad bar) during the hotel’s renovation. The menu features top-notch renditions of the expected steakhouse staples alongside premium cuts from renowned farms across the globe, such as candy-fed Mayura beef from Australia. The dimly lit dining room is set away from the waterfront, but mirrored panels along the windows guarantee you’ll never lose sight of Victoria Harbour.

Staff and service

Service is as sleek as the hotel itself, no easy feat given the number of guests and locals hanging out in the lobby lounge at any given time. Thoughtful small gestures stand out: finding your laundry neatly folded when you return to your room, the doorman greeting you by name, or the serums and creams by luxury skincare brand Perricone MD on your pillow as a turndown treat.

The Regent Hong Kong is part of a new energy in city’s Kowloon area. Courtesy of the Regent Hong Kong

Accessibility

Ramps and roomy elevators make the lobby, restaurants, and other public areas accessible for wheelchair users. There are multiple rooms with such enhanced accessibility features as adapted bathrooms with grab bars and additional space between the furniture, but they sadly lack the signature view.

Treasure hunting

At first glance, the hotel’s design appears sleek and polished, but quirky details reveal themselves throughout each stay. Keep an eye out for the bespoke illustrations by Romanian artist Saddo, who captured Hong Kong’s red-sailed junk boats, bauhinia flowers, and goldfish in eye-popping patterns printed inside the stationery envelopes and umbrella linings. There are hints of the Regent’s storied past too: reproductions of prints that adorned the original Regent over the years are now collected in an artwork that spans a wall in the lobby, while the hotel’s vintage Rolls-Royce used to pick up guests from Hong Kong’s erstwhile Kai Tak Airport now lives on as a wallpaper print in Qura’s foyer.