Where to Find Serenity in Bustling Hong Kong

From hiking trails to beaches to bathrooms, Hong Kong is full of tranquil retreats, if you know where to look.

share this article

Arriving in Hong Kong is a confrontation with sleek, imposing buildings, narrow sidewalks, and people, people, and more people. Not to mention the cacophony of noises, the smells of pollution mixed with frying foods and fragrant tea, and the feeling of claustrophobia that might start to sneak into your consciousness if you ride the MTR train during rush hour. “They say a New York minute passes in a Hong Kong second—and the city really does seem to move at an impossibly fast pace,” says Kate Springer, a Hong Kong expert for membership-based travel club Essentialist, who has lived in the city for seven years. And the crowds that come with a city of nearly 7.5 million in one of the most densely populated areas in the world are nothing to sniff at. It’s a revelation then, to discover that Hong Kong has numerous pockets of calm where locals and visitors alike can rest their weary bones for a minute or 30. “What surprises many people is how easy it is to escape,” says Springer. “In just 20 to 30 minutes, you can be on a hiking trail, on an outlying island, or on an incredible beach.” Here are some of our favorite ways to escape the buzz of Hong Kong and find a moment of peace, without having to travel far from the city center—or at all. Photo by Lee Yiu Tung/Shutterstock Looking up from inside Tai Kwun, a renovated police station turned cultural center Tai Kwun The city has hidden respites and peaceful nooks all over it, if you know where to look. Central, the main downtown neighborhood of Hong Kong, is home to Tai Kwun, a new cultural center that happens to be inside an old police station compound. Hidden behind its walls is a large courtyard lined with cafés that have plenty of outdoor seating and restored and new buildings housing everything from a modern art gallery to performing arts spaces to places dedicated to the history of the police barracks and jail that were once there. An especially peaceful spot is the balcony at Old Bailey restaurant, where you can slurp noodles or sip tea as you watch the hubbub below. Victoria Peak/Morning Trail

Article continues below advertisement

Taking the tram up to Victoria Peak is on almost every tourist’s Hong Kong list. And while it can be fun, it can also mean a long line and a crowded ride. But being at the top of Victoria Peak is worth it—panoramic city views, lots of greenery, and fresh air in abundance await. To avoid the crowds and maximize outdoor time, take the one-hour walk (be prepared: it’s paved but steep) up the Morning Trail to the Peak and enjoy the surrounding nature in peace. Related The Hong Kong Architect Redefining What Business Travel Can Be The Upper House A hotel might not be the most obvious place to find peace and quiet, but in Hong Kong’s sea of skyscrapers this one is worth seeking out. Located on the upper floors of a tall building in the heart of Central and designed by Andre Fu, the Upper House is a lesson in minimalism, with lots of straight lines, soothing wood, and tasteful art. If you can splurge on a room, you’ll immediately feel at home in the massive studios that have some of the largest bathrooms in the city—a perfect haven. We were told upon checking in, “If you haven’t taken a bath in your room, then you haven’t really stayed at the Upper House.” Seeing the massive, deep soaking tub with a stunning backdrop of the skyline, it all makes sense. If you’re not spending the night, it’s still worth heading up to the 49th floor for breakfast or afternoon tea at Café Gray Deluxe. Photo by Alisa_Ch/Shutterstock The Nan Lian Garden can feel like an oasis in the heart of Kowloon Island. Chi Lin Nunnery and Nan Lian Garden You’re already getting further from the nexus of Hong Kong and its throngs of people when you head to Chi Lin Nunnery and the adjacent Nan Lian Garden, located in the middle of Kowloon Island. The Nunnery is a large Buddhist temple complex originally built in 1934 in traditional Chinese style, made from wood and without the use of any nails. The 360,000 square-foot complex has 16 halls, a library, a school, a pagoda, a bell tower, a drum tower, and multiple lotus ponds. To say you can hear a pin drop here is an understatement. Across the road (reached via a footpath) is Nan Lian Garden, a beautiful classical Chinese garden that covers 380,000 square feet and includes a traditional teahouse, vegetarian restaurant, café, and gift shop with some of the best souvenirs in the city. Grassroots Pantry

Article continues below advertisement