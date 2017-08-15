The Hong Kong Architect Redefining What Business Travel Can Be

In 2009, when he was only 30, architect André Fu made his mark on the Hong Kong hotel scene by designing the interiors of the sleek Upper House. We caught up with the Hong Kong–based designer just after the spring opening of his second hometown project, a Shangri-La Kerry Hotel.

When it comes to hotels, what’s your overall design philosophy?

I’m interested in the simple things, such as what it feels like to be a guest inside the space, whether the guests feel at ease, and whether they feel that the space has been designed for them. That, for me, is luxury—going beyond superficial decorative grandeur and focusing more on that physical experience.

What was your concept for the Kerry?

On a macro level, it’s an urban resort: an escape from the city in an urban setting. In some ways, we are trying to redefine what business travel can be. I don’t think there’s a real distinction anymore between travel for business and travel for leisure; it’s all mixed together. You want to be in a hotel that has all the facilities that cater to business, but it’s even more important for that kind of hotel to provide on-site experiences beyond that—things like unique dining options, a great spa, and inviting public spaces.

Describe the hotel for us.