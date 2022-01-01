What to Do in Hong Kong Now
Collected by Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
Get swept up to the top of a peak, meditate in a monastery garden, and ride a ferry through a light show all in the space of a single day in Hong Kong. This busy city offers visitors sometimes startling contrasts: a hike along a rugged hilltop trail can transport you to a view of the shimmering, modern skyline that will knock whatever's left of your breath away. Wander densely populated streets and then find yourself on a quiet length of shoreline. Welcome to the most cosmopolitan and thrilling city you may ever visit.
Save Place
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
The colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the...
Save Place
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
Save Place
Sai Kung, Hong Kong
Many visitors are surprised to learn how many great hiking trails there are around Hong Kong. In fact, believe it or not, roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong (which, remember, comprises Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories) is...
Save Place
2A Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
This Victorian-era building complex was the headquarters of the Hong Kong Marine Police from the 1880s until 1996 (except for a few years during WWII) and was where pirates and smugglers were once imprisoned. Today, the restored complex is a...
Save Place
Tai Tam, Hong Kong
This small cove, also known as Sham Wan, is nestled in greenery at the foot of a bluff, and off the radar for most. Because it's crowd-free, it’s a great place to get away from it all for a few hours. There are no food or drink stalls,...
Save Place
Macau Island, Macau
Macao, the world’s largest gambling destination, is a one-hour ferry ride from downtown Hong Kong. A former Portuguese colony, Macao is now a semiautonomous special administrative region of China. Dozens of big brash casinos and their...
Save Place
Tolo Harbour, Hong Kong
This scenic and flat 20-mile round-trip bicycle route follows the waterfront promenade that wraps around Tolo Harbour, which makes a ride an excellent way to combine an easy bit of exercise with sightseeing. Enjoy views of the eight...
Save Place
Kowloon City, Hong Kong
In the early 1800s, a small fortress was built at the strategic beachhead on the Kowloon Peninsula. When the British began to occupy Hong Kong in 1841, the fortress became vital to China’s maritime defenses and so was greatly expanded. Soon...
Save Place
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
This two-mile-long, self-guided tour takes you through one of Hong Kong Island’s oldest settlements, Wan Chai. The district grew up around the northern central coast of Hong Kong Island and was once the desired home of rich European and...
Save Place
10號 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s oldest colonial British building dates back to the 1840s and served as the office and residence of the Commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong up until 1978, when it was handed over to the government. In1984, the Greek Revival...
Save Place
八號碼頭 Central, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong has been one of the world’s most important ports for eons. This museum, an especially great destinationfor families with children, has more than a dozen galleries with exhibits highlighting the importance of the port of Hong Kong to...
Save Place
31 Lugard Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
Save Place
Aberdeen Praya Rd, Aberdeen, Hong Kong
A visit to Hong Kong isn’t complete without a ride on a sampan. Head to the Aberdeen Promenade along the southwestern shoreline of Hong Kong Island and hop aboard a sampan, one of the small local boats operated mostly by elderly Tanka and...
Save Place
Discovery Bay Rd, Discovery Bay, Hong Kong
For a refreshing splash of natural beauty amid the urban landscape of Lantau, the largest of Hong Kong’s islands, head to the Discovery Bay rock pools. This oasis that seems to pop out of nowhere is a great way to cool off on a balmy summer...
Save Place
This hip bar, perched 118 floors up at the top of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) building in the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, claims to be the highest bar in the world, and it sure feels like it. And it’s not only way up there, it’s way out...
Save Place
Hong Kong
A rocky, reptilianlike spine runs through the center of Hong Kong Island, and there are some 30 miles of hiking trails spreading over it like arteries, offering visitors exercise along with excellent sightseeing. One of the most popular sections...
Save Place
1 Man Lam Rd, Sha Tin, Hong Kong
If you go to only one Hong Kong museum, this balanced and all-encompassing collection of the ancient and the new should be it. Five permanent exhibits include one on Han Dynasty pottery sculptures dating back more than 2,000 years as well as a...
Save Place
Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
A novel way to combine great food with a classic city tour, the double-decker Crystal Bus provides delicious sightseeing. Nibble Chinese dim sum prepared by the restaurant One Dim Sum (which was awarded a Michelin star in 2012), while driving past...
Save Place
Sharp Island, Hong Kong
Located in the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark in the eastern and northeastern reaches of New Territories, teeny-tiny Sharp Island offers a great way to get a gander at Hong Kong’s fascinating ancient geological past. Set off on a two-miletrek...
Save Place
Big Wave Bay Rd, Big Wave Bay, Hong Kong
Another Hong Kong"who knew?"—you can surf right off of Hong Kong Island at the aptly named Big Wave Bay Beach. Follow the local surfers to the scenic eastern end of the island near the Dragon’s Back hiking trails. It’s considered the best spot in...
Save Place
Kennedy Town
Hong Kong’s tram system dates back to 1904 and still plies some of the same routes, stopping on average every 820 feet. Locals affectionately call the trams Ding Ding because of the bells rung when the trams approach a stop. The mainline runs...
Save Place
A serene respite from the towering urban sprawl nearby, this traditional Tang Dynasty–style landscaped garden is based on the design of the famous Jiangshouju Garden in Shanxi Province. Winding paths lead visitors past pines, cypress, and...
Save Place
Man Mo Temple, 124-126 Hollywood Rd, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Man Mo Temple was built by wealthy Chinese merchants between 1847 and 1862 as a tribute to the God of Literature (man) and the God of War (mo). Both deities were worshiped by ambitious students eager to succeed in the rigorous civil examinations...
Popular Stories
- 1 Cities We Love The World’s Most Livable City Is All About Parks, Music, and Seriously Good Cake
- 2 Travel Gear Apple Air Tag Review: Why You Need this Travel Accessory if You Check Bags
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
- 4 Air Travel Air Travel Is Chaos Right Now—You Can Salvage Your Summer Flight Plans With These Pro Tips
- 5 Air Travel Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?