What to Do in Hong Kong Now

Get swept up to the top of a peak, meditate in a monastery garden, and ride a ferry through a light show all in the space of a single day in Hong Kong. This busy city offers visitors sometimes startling contrasts: a hike along a rugged hilltop trail can transport you to a view of the shimmering, modern skyline that will knock whatever's left of your breath away. Wander densely populated streets and then find yourself on a quiet length of shoreline. Welcome to the most cosmopolitan and thrilling city you may ever visit.