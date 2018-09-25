Work, Play, and Stay: The Hotels That Have Mastered Coworking

Photo courtesy of Eaton Workshop
By Elaine Glusac
09.25.18
From the November/December 2018 issue
Photo by Mikiko Kikuyama
The Assemblage's commune-ish coworking space in New York City.
It’s easier than ever to get away without clocking out, now that more hotels are opening their own dedicated coworking spaces. Here are the places leading the pack.
Where: Washington, D.C., and Hong Kong
Best for: Socially conscious globetrotters
The Hotel: Part social club for locals and part hotel, Eaton Workshop aims to attract leaders from media, nonprofits, and the arts. The D.C. property houses a radio station, a cinema, a wellness center, and 209 guest rooms stocked with turntables and record albums. The Hong Kong version, set in the city’s emerging Kowloon district, has a yoga studio, a two-story food hall, an art gallery, and 185 guest rooms with corkboard walls, geometric-patterned carpets, and other midcentury modern–inspired touches.
The Work Space: In Hong Kong, guests have access to lounges and share coworking spaces with activists in residence. In D.C., guests can browse a library stocked with books by a local social justice nonprofit.
From $199.
Where: London
Best for: Hipster entrepreneurs
The Hotel: The resort-like Curtain, located in east London’s trendy Shoreditch neighborhood, champions its social side with exclusive events that have attracted a following among startup founders and media types. Guests don’t have access to the private bar or the music venue (where Idris Elba played DJ earlier this year), but they can join Club members at the rooftop pool and brasserie. The general public flocks to the hotel’s Red Rooster Shoreditch, a spin-off of New York−based chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem comfort-food spot.
The Work Space: The Curtain’s functionally designed work areas, available to hotel guests, cover all the bases, from casual lounges to a 20-seat boardroom with plasma screens.
From $310.
Where: Belgrade, Rio de Janeiro, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Lyon, Marseille, Paris, Prague, Toulouse
Best for: Creatives on a budget
The Hotel: Mama Shelter, the French boho hotelier, is known for its Philippe Starck–designed hotels in several of its nine locations. Each features inviting communal areas and convivial restaurants; the four Mamas in France feature food by Paris-based celebrity chef Guy Savoy. From $90.
The Work Space: In July 2017, Mama Shelter established its own coworking spaces, known as Mama Works, near its cheap-and-chic boutiques in Lyon and Bordeaux, with a third coming to Lille by year-end. Basic Mama Works entry gets you Wi-Fi in a loftlike lounge, and executive suites have meeting spaces that seat up to 40 people. From $6.
Where: Miami, 25 sites across Latin America
Best for: Sun worshippers
The Hotel: Designed for digital nomads who want to work from anywhere, Selina unites resort and office amenities. Now with 25 properties in eight Latin American countries—including such desirable locations as colonial Cartagena, Colombia, and the Panamanian surf town Playa Venao—Selina will open in Miami in December and has deals in the works for New York, Portugal, Greece, Hungary, and Israel. Accommodations range from hammocks to suites, and some locations also have wellness centers, cinemas, and locavore restaurants.
The Work Space: Work (or try to) from a dedicated desk, at a meeting table, or from a couch at a coworking space decorated with colorful artwork, with a jungle or cityscape view out the windows.
Dorm beds from $10, private rooms from $40.
Where: New York City
Best for: Health obsessives
The Hotel: Members of The Assemblage’s commune-ish coworking space in New York City embrace the club’s main tenet of wellness. Its Financial District location recently added apartment-like hotel rooms complete with full kitchens and potted plants. Guests can take advantage of the club’s many well-being-minded offerings, such as Ayurvedic meals, daily yoga classes, meditation rooms, an alcohol-free botanical-elixir bar, and lectures on artificial intelligence, ayahuasca, inner beauty, and politics.
The Work Space: Communal tables, floor cushions, cozy sofas draped in throw blankets, and semiprivate nooks with modernist armchairs provide ample workspace for every mood.
From $359.
Where: Bali, Miami, San Francisco, Tokyo
Best for: Globe-trotting entrepreneurs
The Hotel: Roam runs four boutique-hotel complexes for wanderlust-bitten entrepreneurs who want to work and cohabit with like minds. Guests get a private bedroom and bathroom with access to a shared kitchen, laundry facilities, and location-appropriate amenities (a pool in Bali, a garden in Miami, a small gym and rooftop space in Tokyo). Minimum seven-day stays ensure that Roamers build community with other guests. Look for future locations in London and New York City.
The Work Space: Build a website from a hammock, belly up to a standing desk, or powwow around large shared tables in generous work spaces.
From $500 for a week.
