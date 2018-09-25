Work, Play, and Stay: The Hotels That Have Mastered Coworking

Eaton Workshop

Where: Washington, D.C., and Hong Kong

Best for: Socially conscious globetrotters

The Hotel: Part social club for locals and part hotel, Eaton Workshop aims to attract leaders from media, nonprofits, and the arts. The D.C. property houses a radio station, a cinema, a wellness center, and 209 guest rooms stocked with turntables and record albums. The Hong Kong version, set in the city’s emerging Kowloon district, has a yoga studio, a two-story food hall, an art gallery, and 185 guest rooms with corkboard walls, geometric-patterned carpets, and other midcentury modern–inspired touches.

The Work Space: In Hong Kong, guests have access to lounges and share coworking spaces with activists in residence. In D.C., guests can browse a library stocked with books by a local social justice nonprofit.

From $199.

The Curtain Hotel and Members Club

Where: London

Best for: Hipster entrepreneurs

The Hotel: The resort-like Curtain, located in east London’s trendy Shoreditch neighborhood, champions its social side with exclusive events that have attracted a following among startup founders and media types. Guests don’t have access to the private bar or the music venue (where Idris Elba played DJ earlier this year), but they can join Club members at the rooftop pool and brasserie. The general public flocks to the hotel’s Red Rooster Shoreditch, a spin-off of New York−based chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem comfort-food spot.

The Work Space: The Curtain’s functionally designed work areas, available to hotel guests, cover all the bases, from casual lounges to a 20-seat boardroom with plasma screens.

From $310.

Mama Shelter

Where: Belgrade, Rio de Janeiro, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Lyon, Marseille, Paris, Prague, Toulouse

Best for: Creatives on a budget

The Hotel: Mama Shelter, the French boho hotelier, is known for its Philippe Starck–designed hotels in several of its nine locations. Each features inviting communal areas and convivial restaurants; the four Mamas in France feature food by Paris-based celebrity chef Guy Savoy. From $90.

The Work Space: In July 2017, Mama Shelter established its own coworking spaces, known as Mama Works, near its cheap-and-chic boutiques in Lyon and Bordeaux, with a third coming to Lille by year-end. Basic Mama Works entry gets you Wi-Fi in a loftlike lounge, and executive suites have meeting spaces that seat up to 40 people. From $6.

Selina

Where: Miami, 25 sites across Latin America

Best for: Sun worshippers

The Hotel: Designed for digital nomads who want to work from anywhere, Selina unites resort and office amenities. Now with 25 properties in eight Latin American countries—including such desirable locations as colonial Cartagena, Colombia, and the Panamanian surf town Playa Venao—Selina will open in Miami in December and has deals in the works for New York, Portugal, Greece, Hungary, and Israel. Accommodations range from hammocks to suites, and some locations also have wellness centers, cinemas, and locavore restaurants.