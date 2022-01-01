In 2001, A & S Signature Journeys was founded by Sheri Fazleabas, with the goal of sharing her extensive experience and knowledge of the world with travelers and the travel and tourism community. Since then, A & S Signature Journeys has been the recipient of numerous honors, including the 2016 Travvy Silver Award for “Best Tour Packages to Africa” and the 2018 Travvy Silver Award for “Best Tour Packages to Asia.” Sheri’s vision for A & S Signature Journeys is to continue to offer the ultimate in customized vacations, exclusively designed for clients traveling to exotic destinations around the world.