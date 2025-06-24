Travel InspirationCruise
By Jeri Clausing
  •  June 24, 2025

Sailings That Will Make You Smarter—The Case for Taking a “Nerd” Cruise

These cruises are designed to provide an enhanced learning experience at sea, with in-depth programming focused on topics such as history, architecture, and astronomy. Be ready to take some notes.

View of a street in old town Tallinn, Estonia, lined with numerous historic buildings and storefronts with red tiled roofs

An upcoming Smithsonian Journeys trip in partnership with French cruise line Ponant will explore the Baltic Sea with stops in historically rich destinations such as Tallinn, Estonia’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

DragonWen/Shutterstock

In the world of cruising, true diehards often plan their vacation around the ship—how many pools, bars, theaters, spas, and other often over-the-top amenities it has. For some, that can be even more important than the destination.

But if your idea of a good vacation is nerding out on the historical significance of the ancient tombs and ruins that you will visit in the Mediterranean, helping scientists log whale sightings and water samples in the Antarctic, or gaining private access to and rubbing elbows with those who work behind the scenes at famous museums and remote architectural dig sites—there’s a lesser known subset of cruising that can satisfy the most intellectual, curious, and sometimes cruise averse, travelers.

It’s called affinity travel (because it caters to groups with a common interest or passion). Or, as the Wall Street Journal last year dubbed it, nerd travel. If you or anyone in your house is part of an alumni, museum, or cultural association, you’ve probably received flyers for members-only, small-ship charters that educational tour operators craft to bring together like-minded people.

But you don’t necessarily have to belong to an Ivy League alumni group or a cultural, historical, or arts institution to join one of these sailings that promise a deep dive into various passions and interests. Criterion Travel, one of the leading organizers of education-intense affinity trips, has begun opening its elite sailings beyond members of the sponsoring organizations to the general public (when space is available).

Sound a little too serious? Don’t worry. Most of the trips still offer traditional city tours and plenty of time for a little shopping and relaxation. And as the number of and popularity of upscale and luxury small ships has exploded over the past decade, tour operators and cruise companies are developing more hybrid variations that cater to varying levels of nerd.

Two passengers on a Criterion Travel cruise sitting on the deck of the ship during sunset and smiling at the camera

Passengers on a recent Criterion Travel cruise proudly sporting their lanyards during a sunset sail.

Courtesy of Criterion Travel

Seriously nerdy sailings

You know you’re on a serious nerd cruise when your predeparture welcome packet includes a lanyard and name tag that you are instructed to wear throughout the program, as if you were at an educational conference. That’s exactly what you will get from Criterion Travel, a leader in developing these often one-of-a-kind affinity cruises and other guided trips for some of the world’s most elite educational, cultural, and historical organizations.

Previously open only to members of the sponsoring organizations, Criterion last year decided to open some bookings to the general public when space is available. But you may have to wait a while. The ships it charters generally hold 100 or so passengers, and “we can’t keep up with demand,” said Bridget Bimrose, head of marketing. And Criterion is the first to warn that its cruises are not for everybody.

While many of the trips sail common routes, the itineraries are carefully crafted in consultation with the onboard experts, meaning they are often one-of-a-kind, with visits to sites you might otherwise be unable to access. For instance, Criterion has offered an archaeological sailing from Gibraltar to Naples (it’s not currently available) that explored prehistoric archaeological sites, ancient cities, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. And the itineraries are packed. If your idea of a cruise is a leisurely breakfast followed by an excursion and a nap, you may want to think twice. Criterion cruises generally have at least three Ivy League PhDs or similarly credentialed lecturers on board. Guests not only pack the hall for sometimes multiple lectures a day but also vie for a chance to grab cocktails and/or dinner with the guest lecturers to keep those conversations going.

There are no upcoming sailings currently available, but if you’re interested, you can sign up to be on Criterion’s email list to hear of new departures as soon as they are developed.

An expedition guide and another person standing on a ridge in Baja California pointing out at the turquoise water with rocky, barren cliffs all around

Smithsonian Journeys, in partnership with cruise company Ponant, recently added Baja California itineraries to its lineup.

Courtesy of Smithsonian Journeys

Slightly less nerdy sailings

Another big player in educational travel is Smithsonian Journeys. Like Criterion, it focuses on deeper dives into the destinations’ culture, history, art, and other topics you may expect from a museum organization. But these aren’t affinity trips in the true sense of the word, as they are marketed to the general public and can be booked by anyone.

Among Smithsonian Journeys’ many offerings are small-ship ocean cruises on vessels owned by the French luxury expedition line Ponant—on which you will be cruising in very high style, as Ponant is known for its service and amenities. Like Criterion, these unique itineraries to places such as Iceland, Baja California, Sicily, and Costa Rica include carefully vetted researchers, experts, and academics who lead the sailings, along with skilled local guides. While many of the trips sail to popular destinations like the Mediterranean or Japan, they also look for less common routes, such as an upcoming sailing through the remote archipelagos and rugged islands of Indonesia that harbor cultures that have long been isolated.

A person in a blue jacket holds up a container with water in it while in a Zodiac with others during an Aurora Expeditions Antarctica cruise

Passengers on an Aurora Expeditions Antarctica cruise participate in the line’s citizen science program.

Photo by Tyson Mayr/Courtesy of Aurora Expeditions

Expedition-style nerd cruises

Expedition cruises are, by nature, educational. Whether you’re viewing endemic species in the Galapagos, searching for polar bears in the Arctic, or marveling at the penguins in Antarctica, you’re constantly learning about the unique ecosystems and animals that live in these remote regions. On a good expedition cruise, the team members driving your Zodiac boat or leading your hikes are experts in their own right, regardless of what kind of degrees they hold.

Again, as with most small ships, they offer lectures on marine life, wildlife, and climate change, among other topics, but for a broader, more general audience. Companies such as National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Cruises have always stood out for their enrichment programs, and it’s a growing trend among new and seasoned expedition operators.

Aurora Expeditions has been stepping up its nerd game, developing a program that lets guests on some sailings become “citizen scientists” by assisting traveling researchers with their data and sample collections. And Quark Expeditions, which hosted the first solar eclipse sailing 20 years ago, will sail a special itinerary for the August 2026 solar eclipse with Michael Zeiler, a retired geographer who founded greatamericaneclipse.com and who’s a member of the esteemed International Astronomical Union Working Group on Solar Eclipses.

A rendering of a stateroom on a forthcoming National Geographic-Lindblad Rhine river cruise, with a window the size of the entire outer wall that overlooks mountains

Starting in spring 2026, you’ll be able to take an expert-led National Geographic-Lindblad cruise on Europe’s Rhine River.

Rendering courtesy of National Geographic-Lindblad

River cruises for nerds

While most of us think of river cruises as floating hotels for retirees, that perception is changing as more companies enter the market. Some of the new players are focused on itineraries that raise the nerd level on activities. AmaWaterways and Smithsonian, for instance, recently announced they were teaming up to add itineraries with Smithsonian experts on board. And National Geographic-Lindblad is getting in on the European river game under a partnership with Transcend Cruises. Bookings are now open, and the first sailings will take place on the Rhine River starting in April 2026, with a focus on deep exploration of the ports along the way. Each sailing will have an expedition leader, several field staff, and at least one National Geographic expert onboard.

Jeri Clausing
Jeri Clausing is a New Mexico–based journalist who has covered travel and the business of travel for more than 15 years.
From Our Partners
A field of pink and yellow wildflowers greet a hiker in Telluride, as she hikes past a waterfall, trees and rocky terrian.
Outdoor Adventure
Come for the Skiing, Stay for the Summers
Sponsored by
Waves crash along the rocky coast of Bodega Bay, California
Food + Drink
The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook
Sponsored by
A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.
Outdoor Adventure
There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts
Sponsored by
Rolling green hills are basked in sunlight and the town of San Luis Obispo is seen in the valley.
Cities We Love
Slow Travel Is In, and This California Town Does It Right
Sponsored by
A glass house nestled on a cliff in Big Sur, surounded by trees and shrubs
Art + Culture
6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture
Sponsored by
Luxurious seating overlooks an infinity pool and the ocean at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres.
Epic Trips
5 Travel Moments You’ll Only Have at These Luxury Hotels
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Young people relaxing on the grass at Hampstead Heath
Cities We Love
How to Have the Perfect Long Weekend in London, According to Locals
June 24, 2025 01:43 PM
 · 
Emma John
Rocky hill with some trees, turquoise water with white rock jetty, buildings with orange roofs, and some boats
Where to Travel Next
Where to Avoid the Summer Travel Crowds in France
June 24, 2025 12:35 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
New York City took first place again in 2022.
Cities We Love
America’s Best Cities of 2025
June 24, 2025 09:24 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Mari Vineyards grows and produces Italian-style reds.
Food + Drink
No One Thought This State Would Start Making Some of the Best Wine in the U.S.
June 23, 2025 12:33 PM
 · 
Alexandra Gillespie

See More