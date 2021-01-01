Where to Shop in Oslo
Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass. Founded in 1979, this centre works as a...
Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Oslo might not seem like a big and bustling city, but even so, it can be nice to "get away" from all the modern noise that surrounds us on a daily basis. Norlis Antikvariat (Norli's Used Book Store) was founded by Olaf Norli in 1890 and though it...
Esaias Solberg was established in 1849, and has remained a popular shop ever since. Dealing mostly with vintage and antique, customers can buy everything from diamonds necklaces and silver objects to Rolex watches. Esaias Solberg also promises to...
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Bogstadveien, Oslo, Norway
Norway's longest shopping street, Bogstadveien, runs from the Royal Palace to Majorstuen, and boasts some 300 shops and cafés. Many of them are local to the area, but many will be recognisable to tourists as well. This bustling street is always...
Stortingsgata 28, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Norway Designs is a haven for all designer buffs. There are several floors which specialize in different concepts; paper goods, object d'art, women's wear and accessories, furniture, you name it, they've got it covered. The brands are mostly...
Karl Johans gate 13, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Norwegian fashion institution Moods of Norway was born in 2003 and has been creating outrageous clothing ever since. They've even made a checkered suit for Perez Hilton. Moods of Norway aims to showcase the Norwegian nature, spirit, and urban...
Markveien 56, 0550 Oslo, Norway
Frøken Dianas Salonger (Miss Diana's Rooms) in trendy Grünerløkka offers a huge selection of vintage clothes, accessories, and furniture from the 1800s up to the 1980s. Frøken Dianas Salonger comes from Ibsen's play "Hedda Gabler", where it acted...
Bolteløkka allé 10, 0454 Oslo, Norway
Skovveien 8, 0257 Oslo, Norway
"The ultimate chick shop" is what concept boutique MagMaLou refers to itself as. Indeed, the shop, located in fashionable area Frogner, offers clothes (both new and vintage), shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a separate hair and beauty...
Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range. Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a...
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Thorvald Meyers gate 52, 0552 Oslo, Norway
No. 52 is a stand-alone fashion shop in trendy area Grünerløkka (close to tram stop "Olaf Ryes Plass"). This area is known for its shopping prowess, both vintage and high-end. No. 52 is an example of the latter, selling men's and women's clothes...
Sandvika, Norway
Since opening its doors in 1993, Sandvika Storsenter (Sandvika shopping center) has grown to include an overwhelming 190 shops and restaurants. They are located in Sandvika, Bærum, on the outskirts of Oslo. The shopping center was named the best...
Karl Johans gate 23B, 0159 Oslo, Norway
EGER shopping center is located in the heart of Oslo, on a small square called Egertorget. EGER is a relatively recent addition to the cluster of shopping centres in Oslo city centre, specialising in high-end fashion. This is the place to go if...
Markveien 42A, 0554 Oslo, Norway
Artisans Guild BRUDD is located in Grünerløkka and consists of 20 artists who run the shop and sell their wares. This way, customers are sure to get help from a qualified professional who really knows their art! BRUDD isn't full of itself and...
Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
A small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and...
Karl Johans gate 37 - 43, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Paléet opened its doors in 1990, housed in a total of four beautiful old buildings from from the 19th century. The best preserved of these is Karl Johansgate 37, which was said to be the most beautiful residence in Oslo when it was built in 1869....
