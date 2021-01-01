Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Where to Shop in Oslo

Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Save Place

Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate

Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass. Founded in 1979, this centre works as a...
More Details >
Save Place

Norlis Antikvariat

Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Oslo might not seem like a big and bustling city, but even so, it can be nice to "get away" from all the modern noise that surrounds us on a daily basis. Norlis Antikvariat (Norli's Used Book Store) was founded by Olaf Norli in 1890 and though it...
More Details >
Save Place

Esaias Solberg AS

Esaias Solberg was established in 1849, and has remained a popular shop ever since. Dealing mostly with vintage and antique, customers can buy everything from diamonds necklaces and silver objects to Rolex watches. Esaias Solberg also promises to...
More Details >
Save Place

Mathallen Oslo

Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
More Details >
Save Place

Bogstadveien

Bogstadveien, Oslo, Norway
Norway's longest shopping street, Bogstadveien, runs from the Royal Palace to Majorstuen, and boasts some 300 shops and cafés. Many of them are local to the area, but many will be recognisable to tourists as well. This bustling street is always...
More Details >
Save Place

Norway Designs

Stortingsgata 28, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Norway Designs is a haven for all designer buffs. There are several floors which specialize in different concepts; paper goods, object d'art, women's wear and accessories, furniture, you name it, they've got it covered. The brands are mostly...
More Details >
Save Place

Moods of Norway

Karl Johans gate 13, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Norwegian fashion institution Moods of Norway was born in 2003 and has been creating outrageous clothing ever since. They've even made a checkered suit for Perez Hilton. Moods of Norway aims to showcase the Norwegian nature, spirit, and urban...
More Details >
Save Place

Frøken Dianas Salonger

Markveien 56, 0550 Oslo, Norway
Frøken Dianas Salonger (Miss Diana's Rooms) in trendy Grünerløkka offers a huge selection of vintage clothes, accessories, and furniture from the 1800s up to the 1980s. Frøken Dianas Salonger comes from Ibsen's play "Hedda Gabler", where it acted...
More Details >
Save Place

Mona Strand Hatter

Bolteløkka allé 10, 0454 Oslo, Norway
Milliner Mona Strand makes hats for the rich and famous - and for anyone else who would like one. The Philip Treacy of Oslo, Mona Strand has made hats for the Crown Princess of Norway and regularly holds exhibits in many parts of Europe. Her hats...
More Details >
Save Place

Magmalou

Skovveien 8, 0257 Oslo, Norway
"The ultimate chick shop" is what concept boutique MagMaLou refers to itself as. Indeed, the shop, located in fashionable area Frogner, offers clothes (both new and vintage), shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a separate hair and beauty...
More Details >
Save Place

Aker Brygge Shopping Center

Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range. Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a...
More Details >
Save Place

Karl Johans gate

Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Stretching from Oslo Central Station in the East to the Royal Palace in the West, Karl Johans Gate is named after King Karl III Johan, who ruled Norway and Sweden in the 19th century. Along the street you'll find many famous highlights, like the...
More Details >
Save Place

No. 52

Thorvald Meyers gate 52, 0552 Oslo, Norway
No. 52 is a stand-alone fashion shop in trendy area Grünerløkka (close to tram stop "Olaf Ryes Plass"). This area is known for its shopping prowess, both vintage and high-end. No. 52 is an example of the latter, selling men's and women's clothes...
More Details >
Save Place

Sandvika Storsenter

Sandvika, Norway
Since opening its doors in 1993, Sandvika Storsenter (Sandvika shopping center) has grown to include an overwhelming 190 shops and restaurants. They are located in Sandvika, Bærum, on the outskirts of Oslo. The shopping center was named the best...
More Details >
Save Place

EGER Karl Johan

Karl Johans gate 23B, 0159 Oslo, Norway
EGER shopping center is located in the heart of Oslo, on a small square called Egertorget. EGER is a relatively recent addition to the cluster of shopping centres in Oslo city centre, specialising in high-end fashion. This is the place to go if...
More Details >
Save Place

BRUDD

Markveien 42A, 0554 Oslo, Norway
Artisans Guild BRUDD is located in Grünerløkka and consists of 20 artists who run the shop and sell their wares. This way, customers are sure to get help from a qualified professional who really knows their art! BRUDD isn't full of itself and...
More Details >
Save Place

Skovveien gull, sølv & diamanter

Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
A small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and...
More Details >
Save Place

Paléet

Karl Johans gate 37 - 43, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Paléet opened its doors in 1990, housed in a total of four beautiful old buildings from from the 19th century. The best preserved of these is Karl Johansgate 37, which was said to be the most beautiful residence in Oslo when it was built in 1869....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30