Magmalou

Skovveien 8, 0257 Oslo, Norway
| +47 970 41 888
The Ultimate Chick Shop? Oslo Norway

Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

"The ultimate chick shop" is what concept boutique MagMaLou refers to itself as. Indeed, the shop, located in fashionable area Frogner, offers clothes (both new and vintage), shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a separate hair and beauty lounge, where you can book yourself in for a "star treatment."

Run by makeup artist Marthe Kvenli Valeberg, who has won prizes for her work, MagMaLou opened its doors in 2011 and is still going strong. The focus is presenting customers with a trendy but welcoming image, and everyone is welcome!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

