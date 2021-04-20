Where are you going?
Bogstadveien

Bogstadveien, Oslo, Norway
Website
Longest Shopping Street Oslo Norway

Longest Shopping Street

Norway's longest shopping street, Bogstadveien, runs from the Royal Palace to Majorstuen, and boasts some 300 shops and cafés. Many of them are local to the area, but many will be recognisable to tourists as well.

This bustling street is always full of happy shoppers, and they hold market days twice a year, cutting off traffic and putting up stalls in the street. During Christmas, the decorations alone will give the most grinch-like person a bit of Christmas spirit!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

