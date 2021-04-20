Karl Johans gate
Karl Johans gate
Photo courtesy of Joakim Bratlie
Shopping in the Heart of OsloStretching from Oslo Central Station in the East to the Royal Palace in the West, Karl Johans Gate is named after King Karl III Johan, who ruled Norway and Sweden in the 19th century.
Along the street you'll find many famous highlights, like the National Theatre, the Parliament, the Royal Palace (the pond of which serves as a skating rink in the winter) Central Station, The Grand Hotel - and of course, plenty of shops. The Bazaar Market (Basarene ved Oslo domkirke) is a particularly colorful place to spend your money.
Popular with locals, travelers & gypsies of all sorts, no "must visit" list in Norway would be complete without at least a mention of the venerable Karl Johans Gate plaza.