Sandvika Storsenter
Sandvika, Norway
Photo courtesy of Sandvika Storsenter
Shopping Center ExtravaganzaSince opening its doors in 1993, Sandvika Storsenter (Sandvika shopping center) has grown to include an overwhelming 190 shops and restaurants. They are located in Sandvika, Bærum, on the outskirts of Oslo.
The shopping center was named the best in all of the Nordic countries in 2011, and is still among the largest in all of Scandinavia.
There are all kinds of shops here in all price ranges. It's easy to get here too; a free shuttle bus runs you right there from Oslo Central Station.