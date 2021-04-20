Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sandvika Storsenter

Sandvika, Norway
Website
Shopping Center Extravaganza Sandvika Norway

Shopping Center Extravaganza

Since opening its doors in 1993, Sandvika Storsenter (Sandvika shopping center) has grown to include an overwhelming 190 shops and restaurants. They are located in Sandvika, Bærum, on the outskirts of Oslo.

The shopping center was named the best in all of the Nordic countries in 2011, and is still among the largest in all of Scandinavia.

There are all kinds of shops here in all price ranges. It's easy to get here too; a free shuttle bus runs you right there from Oslo Central Station.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points