Norway Designs Stortingsgata 28, 0161 Oslo, Norway

More info Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm Thur 10am - 7pm Sat 10am - 4pm

Scandinavian Style Norway Designs is a haven for all designer buffs. There are several floors which specialize in different concepts; paper goods, object d'art, women's wear and accessories, furniture, you name it, they've got it covered.



The brands are mostly Norwegian and Scandinavian, and the shop has been promoting Scandinavian art and design since 1957.



Looking for an artsy piece to bring back home? Look no further!



