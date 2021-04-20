Norway Designs
Stortingsgata 28, 0161 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 11 45 10
Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Scandinavian StyleNorway Designs is a haven for all designer buffs. There are several floors which specialize in different concepts; paper goods, object d'art, women's wear and accessories, furniture, you name it, they've got it covered.
The brands are mostly Norwegian and Scandinavian, and the shop has been promoting Scandinavian art and design since 1957.
Looking for an artsy piece to bring back home? Look no further!
Norwegian businessman and furniture designer Per Tannum started Norway Designs in 1957 to focus on minimalist, modern creations from both local artists and larger design houses across Scandinavia. Think monochrome patterned and solid color-striped textiles, glassware, ceramics, stationery and kitchenware.