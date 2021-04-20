Mona Strand Hatter
Bolteløkka allé 10, 0454 Oslo, Norway
Photo courtesy of Mona Strand
If the Hat Fits, Wear It!Milliner Mona Strand makes hats for the rich and famous - and for anyone else who would like one. The Philip Treacy of Oslo, Mona Strand has made hats for the Crown Princess of Norway and regularly holds exhibits in many parts of Europe. Her hats also appear on stage, on TV, and in film productions.
She makes bespoke hats (appointments needed) and sells ready-to-wear hats in her shop in cosy area St. Hanshaugen.