Aker Brygge Shopping Center
Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 83 26 80
Photo courtesy of Joakim Bratlie
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
Waterside Shopping at Aker BryggeAker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range.
Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a comedy scene. Everything is blended together to create a different feeling than you normally get at a shopping centre - complete with an historic feel.