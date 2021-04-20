Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aker Brygge Shopping Center

Bryggegata 9, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 83 26 80
Waterside Shopping at Aker Brygge Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Waterside Shopping at Aker Brygge

Aker Brygge Shopping Center is located in the old ironworks at Aker Brygge, and houses a good selection of shops in a moderate price range.

Aker Brygge is an old industrial site, and now houses several restaurants, cafés, shopping venues, and a comedy scene. Everything is blended together to create a different feeling than you normally get at a shopping centre - complete with an historic feel.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points