Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mathallen Oslo

Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 400 01 209
Mathallen Oslo Norway
A Center for Norwegian Food Culture Norway
Gourmet Lunch Norway
Mathallen Oslo Norway
Mathallen Oslo Norway
A Center for Norwegian Food Culture Norway
Gourmet Lunch Norway
Mathallen Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 8pm

Mathallen Oslo

The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at the Torget stall and order the Taste of Mathallen menu to sample mind-altering dishes from the hall's best restaurants. The communal wooden benches in the center of the hall encourage sharing, so you and your friends can divide and conquer. Finish your visit with a craft beer in the basement pub Smelteverket, which features Norway’s longest bar.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Alexandra Redisch
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Center for Norwegian Food Culture

Mathallen is modeled on European food markets and offers a wide variety of delis, cafés, and eateries. Most of the produce on offer is rather unique or locally sourced, be it meat, fish, veggies, baked goods, or coffee. Mathallen claims to be a place for everyone, from sous chefs to regular joes—a center for Norwegian food culture and food enjoyment. If nothing else, you can always try the Smalahove (sheep’s head). Located between fashionble area St. Hanshaugen and über trendy Grünerløkka, this is a good area to explore anyway, so why not stop for a bite to eat at Mathallen?
Visit Norway
about 6 years ago

Gourmet Lunch

Oslo has all you could want from a great European capital, but one thing that was long missing was a classic food market, like Vienna’s Naschmarkt or Madrid’s Mercado San Miguel. At the end of 2012, that absence was addressed with the opening of Mathallen. The gourmet food hall is located just fifteen minutes north of the center of Oslo on the banks of the Akerselva, the park-lined river that winds its way through the city center. In the converted brick factory you can snack on cured meats at Anni's Pølsemakeri, cheese and yogurt at Melkerampa, and other specialties from some 30 restaurants and stalls—just don’t forget to leave room for dessert at Hello Good Pie. If you decide you want to splurge on a fancier meal, Oslo is also home to four Michelin-starred restaurants, from the casual Fauna to the formal Maaemo, the first restaurant in Scandinavia to receive two stars. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/InnovationNorwayOslo
Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Mathallen Oslo

Overlooking the Aker River, the impressive market hall Mathallen Oslo is both a scenic lunch spot and a source of edible souvenirs. Try Anni’s Pølsemakeri for sausages and cured meats and Bondens Butikk Vulkan for organic fruit and vegetables. Nordic cheeses are on display at Den Blinde Ku (The Blind Cow).

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points