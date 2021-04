Mathallen Oslo

Oslo has all you could want from a great European capital, but one thing that was long missing was a classic food market, like Vienna’s Naschmarkt or Madrid’s Mercado San Miguel. At the end of 2012, that absence was addressed with the opening of Mathallen. The gourmet food hall is located just fifteen minutes north of the center of Oslo on the banks of the Akerselva, the park-lined river that winds its way through the city center. In the converted brick factory you can snack on cured meats at Anni's Pølsemakeri, cheese and yogurt at Melkerampa, and other specialties from some 30 restaurants and stalls—just don’t forget to leave room for dessert at Hello Good Pie. If you decide you want to splurge on a fancier meal, Oslo is also home to four Michelin-starred restaurants, from the casual Fauna to the formal Maaemo, the first restaurant in Scandinavia to receive two stars. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/InnovationNorwayOslo