Mathallen Oslo Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway

Photo courtesy of Finn Stale Felberg/Mathallen Oslo More info Sun 11am - 6pm Tue - Sat 10am - 8pm

Mathallen Oslo The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at the Torget stall and order the Taste of Mathallen menu to sample mind-altering dishes from the hall's best restaurants. The communal wooden benches in the center of the hall encourage sharing, so you and your friends can divide and conquer. Finish your visit with a craft beer in the basement pub Smelteverket, which features Norway’s longest bar.