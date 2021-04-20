Frøken Dianas Salonger
33 Markveien
| +47 467 60 711
Photo courtesy of Frøken Dianas Salonger
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm
Vintage Heaven at Frøken Dianas SalongerFrøken Dianas Salonger (Miss Diana's Rooms) in trendy Grünerløkka offers a huge selection of vintage clothes, accessories, and furniture from the 1800s up to the 1980s.
Frøken Dianas Salonger comes from Ibsen's play "Hedda Gabler", where it acted as a shady establishment where red-headed singer Diana offered pleasures of all kinds to upper-class men.
If this isn't enough to make you pay them a visit, the shop has its own resident cat and dog, Betty and Åse.