Frøken Dianas Salonger

33 Markveien
Website
| +47 467 60 711
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm

Vintage Heaven at Frøken Dianas Salonger

Frøken Dianas Salonger (Miss Diana's Rooms) in trendy Grünerløkka offers a huge selection of vintage clothes, accessories, and furniture from the 1800s up to the 1980s.

Frøken Dianas Salonger comes from Ibsen's play "Hedda Gabler", where it acted as a shady establishment where red-headed singer Diana offered pleasures of all kinds to upper-class men.

If this isn't enough to make you pay them a visit, the shop has its own resident cat and dog, Betty and Åse.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

