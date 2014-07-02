travel guide

Oslo

Photo Courtesy of Astrup Fearnley Museeet/Nic Lehoux

share this article
flipboard

why you should visit Oslo now

Norway's capital is a city of many faces. With roots back to medieval times, it is a place for history buffs who like ruins and fortresses. Literary types know it as the home of playwright Henrik Ibsen, and Nobel Prize–winner Knut Hamsun dedicated one of his best-known works to the city. Art, architecture, and shipbuilding history beckon visitors to the city's many museums and parks. Oslo is surrounded by nature, and the city feels clean and safe. A growing café and bar scene offers a laid-back way to enjoy this Scandinavian capital city

read before you go

Why Is It So Hard to Find New Nordic Cuisine in Oslo?

Why Is It So Hard to Find New Nordic Cuisine in Oslo?

Writer Alan Richman has won 16 James Beard Awards for his food writing and eaten in the world’s finest restaurants, but [...]

Food + Drink

You Can Visit the Svalbard Global Seed Vault with Martha Stewart

You Can Visit the Svalbard Global Seed Vault with Martha Stewart

It’sthe grand prize in a singular sweepstakes created to help preserve and protect crop diversity around the world.

Tips + News

good to know

When to Go to Oslo

Summer is Oslo's peak tourist season, with temperatures highest in July. Wintertime can be lovely if you like snow and a chill in the air—though it is very, very dark in December and January. Overall, May through September is probably the best time to go, unless you've packed all your warm clothes. And the summer nights are short and light—not the complete midnight sun of points farther north, but still very special.

Getting Around Oslo

Oslo has several airports, each about an hour from the city. The closest and largest is Oslo Airport Gardermoen, and from there the express train takes approximately 20 minutes to Oslo Central Station and costs about US$30. Local trains and airport buses will also take you around Oslo and the outskirts.

Though not a highly populated city, Oslo covers a lot of ground. The city is walkable but also offers the standard transportation options (metro, tram, bus) as well as bike rentals—Oslo's version of London's Boris Bikes. You can use the same ticket on all public transit within the city, and a standard 24-hour ticket costs just under US$14. There are also taxis aplenty, but be warned—they are expensive.

Can't Miss

Be sure to visit Aker Brygge. This old industrial site is now home to shopping areas, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the Nobel Peace Center. And nearby sits the jewel in the crown—City Hall, where the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held every year amid Edvard Munch's famous frescoes.

Food and Drink

Traditional cuisine is based on game and fish, with some peculiarly Norwegian dishes (think wind-dried cod and salty mutton) on offer for the adventurous. But nowadays you can find all that you would expect in any other large city (American diners, pizza parlors, sushi bars), as well as some small gems that are found only here. Do try the brunost (brown cheese). It's not technically cheese, but tastes more like fudge. It's something Norwegians love to put on their open-faced sandwiches, it can be found in all grocery shops, and it goes well with coffee. The country has seen an influx of microbreweries these last years, so if you like beer, Oslo is the place to be.

Culture

Norwegians love nature and activities such as hiking, skiing, and sailing. The Nordmarka woods, at Oslo's front door, are used year-round. The Oslo fjord is dotted with islands, making for cozy day trips in the summer via ferry or private boat. Oslo's other attractions that retain a Norwegian feel include a medieval fortress, several theaters, urban coffee shops for people watching, and the world-famous opera and ballet house designed by the same Norwegian architects responsible for the library in Alexandria, Egypt.

The largest festivals are Norwegian Wood and Øya Music Festival, both held in the summer. The Oslo Open House festival happens in September, when government buildings, the Royal Palace, and gardens normally closed to the public throw open their doors to let visitors have a snoop. Oslo has a wine festival in February, the Holmenkollen FIS World Cup Nordic Ski Festival in March, and a medieval festival in the Old Town in May.

What the Locals Know

As in most of Europe, tipping is voluntary, and the locals differ in how much they tip, if they tip at all. Some say 10 percent, some say more, or less—it's really up to you. Don't feel like you have to tip, but waiters will probably be glad if you show appreciation of their service. There is no need to tip taxi drivers or hotel staff. If you are visiting Oslo before Christmas, be sure to make reservations for all your lunch and dinner outings, as eateries are fully booked the last weeks before Christmas. Also, remember that on Sundays most shops are closed.

where to Stay
The Best Hotels in Oslo

The Best Hotels in Oslo

what to Do
What to Do in Oslo

What to Do in Oslo

12 Must-Do Experiences in OsloIf You Only Have Three Days in OsloA Perfect Day in OsloWalkabout OsloMuseums of OsloCultural OsloSerene OsloA Day in Grünerløkka
where to Shop
Where to Shop in Oslo

Where to Shop in Oslo

High-End Shopping in Oslo Norwegian Speciality Shops
where to Drink
Where to Drink in Oslo

Where to Drink in Oslo

Have a Drink in OsloThe Best Coffee in Oslo
where to Eat
Ethnic Eateries in Oslo

Ethnic Eateries in Oslo

Unique Food Spots in OsloLuxury Eats in OsloOslo Foodie Classics

more about Oslo

Norway’s New Art Museum Doubles as a Twisting Bridge Above a River

Norway’s New Art Museum Doubles as a Twisting Bridge Above a River

Art + Culture

The Surprising Book Genre That Could Spark Your Next Trip

The Surprising Book Genre That Could Spark Your Next Trip

Art + Culture

The Most Anticipated European Hotel Openings of 2019

The Most Anticipated European Hotel Openings of 2019

Hotels

10 Best Places to Go in November

10 Best Places to Go in November

Where to Go Next

You Can Book Nonstop Flights to Scandinavia on SAS for Less Than $450 Right Now

You Can Book Nonstop Flights to Scandinavia on SAS for Less Than $450 Right Now

Tips + News

share this article
flipboard

Updated: 09/07/16

Guide Editor

Alexandra Redisch Oslo Local Expert

 

Alexandra considers herself a citizen of the world, after living in Denmark, Wales and New Zealand (and visiting around 70 countries), but she hails from Drammen, a small city close to Oslo. She holds an MA in creative writing and has been published in several online magazines, like National Geographic's Intelligent Travel Blog. She also blogs at Sopiesworld.net. Her favorite places in the whole world are her family's cabin in the Finnemarka woods in Eastern Norway, and Port Isaac in Cornwall.