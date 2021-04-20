EGER Karl Johan
23B Karl Johans gate
Photo courtesy of Joakim Bratlie
Luxury Shopping at EGER Karl JohanEGER shopping center is located in the heart of Oslo, on a small square called Egertorget.
EGER is a relatively recent addition to the cluster of shopping centres in Oslo city centre, specialising in high-end fashion. This is the place to go if you need a new Nespresso machine or you're finally going to get that Céline bag you've been coveting.
There are some nice cafés here too, if you're just in the mood for some window shopping.
Both Steam Kaffebar and Vietnamese restaurant Xích Lô are located in EGER shopping centre - and you can find them as separate highlights here on afar.com.