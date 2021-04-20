Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

EGER Karl Johan

23B Karl Johans gate
Website
Luxury Shopping at EGER Karl Johan Oslo Norway

Luxury Shopping at EGER Karl Johan

EGER shopping center is located in the heart of Oslo, on a small square called Egertorget.

EGER is a relatively recent addition to the cluster of shopping centres in Oslo city centre, specialising in high-end fashion. This is the place to go if you need a new Nespresso machine or you're finally going to get that Céline bag you've been coveting.

There are some nice cafés here too, if you're just in the mood for some window shopping.

Both Steam Kaffebar and Vietnamese restaurant Xích Lô are located in EGER shopping centre - and you can find them as separate highlights here on afar.com.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points