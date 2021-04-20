Where are you going?
Moods of Norway

Karl Johans gate 13, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 940 25 263
Vaffels* to the Public! Oslo Norway

Norwegian fashion institution Moods of Norway was born in 2003 and has been creating outrageous clothing ever since. They've even made a checkered suit for Perez Hilton.

Moods of Norway aims to showcase the Norwegian nature, spirit, and urban sense of style - "our main goal, besides making our grandmas happy, is to make happy clothes for happy people around the world." Sounds nice, right?

They do clothes that aren't checkered as well - stop by their Super Duper Store in Karl Johan and see for yourself!

*Vaffel is a Norwegian version of the better-known Belgian waffle, but is thinner and not as sugary. It's often sold in cafeterias, and they are absolutely delicious with a slice of brunost on top!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

