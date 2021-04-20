Esaias Solberg AS 27 Dronningens gate

All That Glitters... Esaias Solberg was established in 1849, and has remained a popular shop ever since. Dealing mostly with vintage and antique, customers can buy everything from diamonds necklaces and silver objects to Rolex watches.



Esaias Solberg also promises to be cheaper (up to 50%) than any other high street jewelers, because they make many pieces themselves, as well as re-designing the used pieces they buy.



Located in the city centre, make sure you stop by Esaias Solberg if you want to look at glittery things!