Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BRUDD

Markveien 42A, 0554 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 38 23 98
Old-School Artistry Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm
Sat 11am - 4pm

Old-School Artistry

Artisans Guild BRUDD is located in Grünerløkka and consists of 20 artists who run the shop and sell their wares. This way, customers are sure to get help from a qualified professional who really knows their art!

BRUDD isn't full of itself and welcomes everyone. There's no fancy gallery feel, but rather an air of 1970s workshop style (they were founded in 1985).

The products vary with what the artists are working on at any given time, so there's always something new and exciting on display.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points