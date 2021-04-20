BRUDD
Markveien 42A, 0554 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 38 23 98
Photo courtesy of BRUDD
Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm
Sat 11am - 4pm
Old-School ArtistryArtisans Guild BRUDD is located in Grünerløkka and consists of 20 artists who run the shop and sell their wares. This way, customers are sure to get help from a qualified professional who really knows their art!
BRUDD isn't full of itself and welcomes everyone. There's no fancy gallery feel, but rather an air of 1970s workshop style (they were founded in 1985).
The products vary with what the artists are working on at any given time, so there's always something new and exciting on display.