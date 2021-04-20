Norlis Antikvariat
Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 20 01 40
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Literary Heaven at Norlis AntikvariatOslo might not seem like a big and bustling city, but even so, it can be nice to "get away" from all the modern noise that surrounds us on a daily basis.
Norlis Antikvariat (Norli's Used Book Store) was founded by Olaf Norli in 1890 and though it has changed locations slightly since then, it has retained its air of quiet and calm.
Great literature, hidden treasures, rare, out of print books, they're all there for the taking! Just make sure to leave plenty of time for your visit - you never know what you might discover.