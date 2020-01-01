The Best Things to Do in New York City

New York City provides a seemingly endless upwelling of experiences vying for your attention. For starters, find world-class art at the Met Museum or Chelsea's galleries; catch shows on Broadway or at indie theaters; and admire the bucolic parks and exhilarating skyline views. It's impossible to do it all in one visit, so give in to what excites you most. Explore by subway, ferry, tram, and, best of all, your own two feet to people watch and absorb the energy.