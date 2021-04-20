Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
11 West 53rd Street
+1 212-708-9400
Sat - Thur 10:30am - 5:30pm
Fri 10:30am - 8pm
Museum of Modern ArtMoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.
The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of almost 200,000 works includes masterpieces by many of the 20th century's leading artists: Duchamp, Matisse, Picasso, Warhol...the list truly could go on and on. In the permanent collection, van Gogh's Starry Night and three panels of Monet's series of paintings of water lilies are among the most famous works. The museum's first director, Alfred Barr, was praised for taking the innovative step of expanding the role of the art museum to include genres beyond painting and sculpture, and to this day the institution dedicates exhibitions (and resources) to design, architecture, photography, and other creative fields. The museum also has a space in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, called MoMA PS 1, which focuses principally on younger, emerging artists and hosts Warm Up, a summer live music series.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Modern Art Masters
The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is often on lists of must-visit places in New York, and for good reason. The museum’s impressive collection of contemporary art is unparalleled and allows guests to study art by Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, Claude Monet, Andy Warhol and many more all in one place. It’s a well-known secret that MoMA has free admission on Friday evenings, which provides unlimited access to the museum’s exhibits for free. However, I find the price of admission worth the smaller crowds and time to savor each piece. The museum has three restaurants, and one, The Modern, is particularly good. Their multi-course tasting menus are diverse and constantly changing, and they have a large selection of wine and cocktails to accompany your meal. Photo by Ray from LA/Flickr.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Museum of Modern Art
One of the world’s great collections of contemporary artwork—comprising some 150,000 paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, architectural models and films—is on continual display at this stark, glass-walled midtown museum. Some of the pieces here, like Van Gogh’s The Starry Night and René Magritte’s The False Mirror, are iconic; other newer works push the boundaries of the canon. The galleries often host talks, seminars and performances, which museum visitors are welcome to take in.
almost 7 years ago
Get Down On It
If you are in New York, a visit to the MOMA is a downright must, offering amazingly curated collections along side classic works of art. My suggestion is to take advantage of their admission-free Friday evenings—the line may in fact stretch around the block at times, but it does move quickly (and even if takes an hour, then consider that a $25 per hour job just for standing in a queue). This was my favorite experience by far: "Play Dead," by Douglas Gordon. I want you to experience this for yourself, so I won't say much else, except that the YouTube video doesn't do it justice at all. When you go, be brave and lay down on the floor, on your belly. Experience the ambiance, grace, and fluidity—just how I believe the artist originally had it in mind. Free admission is from 4:00 to 8:00 on Friday evenings.
almost 7 years ago
Free Fridays at the MoMA!
From 4-8 PM every Friday, the MoMA offers free admission! See "Starry Night", Jackson Polluck, and exhibits on such topics as urban planning, the power of typography, and more art that's not just "Canvas on a Wall." Also check out the Design Store; even if you don't buy anything, it's amazingly fun to peruse!
almost 7 years ago
Museum Of Modern Art
This is one of the many museums in NYC that is hugely popular amongst tourists today. It offers an overview of contemporary art, which include architecture, drawing, painting, sculpture, print and photography. Admission is $20, however, it is free on Fridays after 4pm.
almost 7 years ago
Printin' at the MOMA
Printin' is a wonderful exhibit that challenges traditional ideas of what print could be, encompassing prints, drawings, films, photographs, sculptures and more. Spent a fun afternoon at the Museum of Modern Art. Worth checking out! Moma.org
almost 7 years ago
Experience Modern Art
Van Gough. Dali. Matisse. Seurat. Klimt. Picasso. Kadinsky. Rodin. Gaugin. Cezanne. Simply one of the finest collections in the world.
over 5 years ago
Museum of Modern Art
Located on 53rd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, surrounded by the towers of Midtown Manhattan, the Museum of Modern Art is one of New York’s, and the world’s, cultural treasures. Since the museum was founded in 1929, it has been a leader in introducing audiences to outstanding works of modern and contemporary art and today houses one of the world’s foremost collections of such works. The building underwent a significant renovation in 2006, by architect Yoshio Taniguchi, which opened the 630,000 square feet of galleries to light that pours in from the peaceful sculpture garden. Whether you want to get lost in quiet contemplation gazing at Matisse’s water lilies or be challenged by thought-provoking works by the leading artists today, you’ll find what you are looking for in the galleries of MoMA.