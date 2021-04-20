High Line
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-335-2277
Photo courtesy of Julienne Schaer/NYC & Co.
The High LineFor much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced with residential developments, and shipping largely moved out to Brooklyn and New Jersey. What remained, however, was an abandoned light-rail line, located above street level. After 10 years of lobbying the city, state, and federal governments, the first section of the High Line park opened in 2009. It now extends for 1.45 miles, from Gansevoort Street in the south to 34th Street at its other end. An innovative design by James Corner Field Operations uses native species to preserve some of the feeling the old rail line had when it was overgrown with weeds. It has quickly become one of New York's most popular attractions, both with residents and visitors who stroll the length of it, as well as a model for other cities attempting to find new uses for old infrastructure.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
High Line - The Green Oasis Of Manhattan
Not unlike the Promenade Plantée in Paris, New York's High Line is a masterpiece in terms of urban development - instead of destroying a perfectly good structure, why not revitalize it? Only 4 years after its grand opening, the High Line became a favorite spot for both New Yorkers and tourists alike - and from what I understand, New Yorkers are extremely picky! That goes in saying just how special this place is. First of all - the views. On one side spans the Hudson River and the Jersey skyline in all their glory, while on the other, the usual Manhattan hustle. A green oasis in one of the city's most exciting neighborhoods - I'm not sure how New York can get better than this.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Empire state of mind
The High Line Park is a breath of fresh air for anyone looking to escape the concrete jungle of NYC. Popular with locals and tourists alike, this repurposed rail line runs through the Chelsea neighborhood and Meatpacking district.A stroll through this elevated park offers visitors a different perspective with views of New York icons as well as hidden murals and gardens.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Walking the High Line
Once upon a time this aerial park was a railroad running along the lower west side of Manhattan. Now it’s a one mile stretch of elevated greenery dotted with public art and benches and some of the best views of the city. It’s rare to be in the city and be above the noise and the hustle but still outside, with a view and some room to stretch and breathe. The High Line is that rarity. Take a walk on the High Line and see New York City from a different point of view.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
NYC's Must-See "Park in the Sky"
The High Line, a public park built on an elevated train track in NYC, should be on the top of any visitor's list. It is an outstanding example of a visionary, innovative urban park that has saved an important piece of NYC's history. Built in the 1930s, the High Line's tracks are 30 feet above street level. They allowed freight trains to deliver directly into the upper floors of the area's meatpacking factories and also the local post office. By the late 1990s, there were plans to demolish the abandoned tracks, but conservationists rallied to save it. Today's park stretches 1.5 miles along Manhattan's West Side and includes views of the Hudson River. It also delivers a different perspective on Manhattan's urban streets, as well as quirky views of the previously-hidden backsides of residential buildings and industrial factories. The landscaping and seating areas are integrated seamlessly and ingeniously with the tracks. Make multiple visits, if possible, in different seasons to appreciate the unique beauty of the park. The High Line is very accessible—there are various stairways to enter the park, plus gourmet snacks and drinks along the way. Combine a visit with brunch/dinner in the chic neighborhoods of the Meatpacking District or Chelsea. Or better yet, bring a bottle of wine, grab a seat and enjoy the sunset.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
NYC's Distinctive Graffiti & Mural Art
While New York City is home to many of the world's best museums, some of the best art is found on the streets. Since the 1980s when artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring made their marks, NYC graffiti has influenced art, fashion, music and pop culture. Street art is accessible to all and celebrates New York's colorful diversity and frenetic energy. Some of the best mural art is found decorating the sides of buildings bordering the High Line park. In the photo above, Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra reinterpreted the iconic photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt, VJ Day in Times Square. Other areas for great graffiti are Chinatown, the Bowery on the Lower East Side, 5Pointz, East Harlem, Bushwick, Hunts Point, and DUMBO. So keep your eyes open and your camera ready!
almost 7 years ago
Stay: In a city of 8 million people, where do you sit and relax?
I love living in New York for many reasons. The High Line Park is one of them. As some random 'free things in NYC list' put it, 'How did they manage to squeeze so much awesomeness in such a small space?' In New York city no less! The elevated park from Gansevoort St. to W. 34th St. is an example of ingenuity in urban planning. They've turned a forgotten freight rail line into a public space that incorporates the green space with the industrial and modern buildings in the neighborhood. And in true New York style the park is lined with benches, lounge chairs, and even areas specifically designed for one of the city's favorite pastimes: people watching. I love bringing visitors here because it's something they don't expect to find. But mostly I love coming here by myself and I'll find myself a spot at one of the lounge chairs or in the grass lawns or at the spot above.
almost 7 years ago
Above Ground Stroll
Next time in NYC, definitely check out High Line Park, an above-ground former subway line in the Chelsea neighborhood converted into a strolling flower garden replete with some old rusty track and amazing skyline and sunset views. Then take a walk through the Chelsea market on 18th street and 10th Avenue. I grabbed a chocolate chip baguette and espresso from Amy's Bread.
almost 7 years ago
High Life on the High Line
The High Line is a park built around an old elevated train track. The path is lined with art and flora, as well as places to sit and people-watch or enjoy the scenery. You will also have great views of the Chelsea neighborhood, boats moving on the Hudson River, and the Manhattan skyline. Your best bet is to walk the High Line in one direction and enjoy Chelsea's quirky shops and restaurants from street level in the other direction.
almost 7 years ago
My Favourite Type.
The type of art that captivates, I find, is art that is completely and wholly unexpected. It is art that makes you take a second look, forces you to look beyond the confines of what you know, and makes your jaw drop. Such is this mural discovered upon a walk along New York City's "Highline"--one of my absolute favourite To-Do's whilst in the Big Apple. There is no shortage of beauty in New York City, but it is the small undiscovered things that turn a trip into a journey.
almost 7 years ago
Getaway in Manhattan.
Sick of the noise. Walk the High Line.
almost 7 years ago
High Line Park
The High Line is a public park built on an historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan’s West Side. It is owned by the City of New York, and maintained and operated by Friends of the High Line. Founded in 1999 by community residents, Friends of the High Line fought for the High Line’s preservation and transformation at a time when the historic structure was under the threat of demolition. It is now the non-profit conservancy working with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to make sure the High Line is maintained as an extraordinary public space for all visitors to enjoy. In addition to overseeing maintenance, operations, and public programming for the park, Friends of the High Line works to raise the essential private funds to support more than 90 percent of the park’s annual operating budget, and to advocate for the preservation and transformation of the High Line at the Rail Yards, the third and final section of the historic structure, which runs between West 30th and West 34th Streets.
almost 7 years ago
Walk the Highline for the best view of NYC!
Walking the Highline was one of the best parts of my quick trip to NYC last Spring. It was a great way to squeeze in some exercise and view the city from a totally unique perspective! The High Line is a public park built on an historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan’s West Side.
almost 7 years ago
Forged Out Of Freight
When I think about New York City, two things seem to always come to mind: trains and Central Park. The thought of public spaces and trains may seem like a mismatch, but wait, throw in some urban art and it all makes sense, right? New York City, a place filled with people whom have consistently reinvented and rebuilt themselves, have done just that. The High Line, entering its senior year of existence, is a wonderful example of how smart urban planning doesn't have to abandon the old in favor of fresh new ideas. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan's West Side, this elevated park is a breath of fresh air from New York's hustle and bustle. Keep your eyes on full alert and your head on a swivel as there are plenty of urban artists whom call the exteriors of the surrounding buildings their workplace. This art installation, Broken Bridge II by El Anatsu and The High Line have shattered my image of what simple materials can create when put together in the right form.
almost 7 years ago
Highline
Chelsea has changed so much in the six years that I’ve lived and worked in the area. One of the most exciting developments is the Highline: a public park built on a former freight rail line that ran along the West side. It runs through three dynamic neighborhoods: Meatpacking, Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen/Clinton. In addition to the views, the beautiful landscaping and the inspired design by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and others, the programming and cultural component of the Highline makes it even more of a destination. This includes the great food vendors who set up shop during the summer and curator Cecilia Alemani’s selections of site-specific works, exhibitions and performances. It’s a perfect place to appreciate the views of the Hudson River and Western Manhattan as you stroll by on a beautiful day. Read more about The FLAG Art Foundation’s recent exhibition openings at their Chelsea gallery space, which is only one block from the Highline: http://andazsalon.com/content/flag-art-foundations-exhibition-opening
almost 7 years ago
The Highline Park
The Hughline is a one of a kind park that is elevated above street level but not a birds eye view like a rooftop. This park allows you to stroll through the city as if on a train platform. With nooks and crannies to sit or wander through, this is one of my favorite NYC spots. Open late during the spring and summer, I recommend checking out the way it's lit up after dark.
almost 7 years ago
A nice walk and resting area- NYC Highline
Getting away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan is the Highline by the Chelsea Pier. It is a long stretch of walking with vegetation growing along it.
almost 7 years ago
Celebrating Morning on the High Line
The High Line has rapidly become one of the most popular tourist destinations in New York City. The old elevated railroad tracks have been converted into a stunning 1.5-mile stretch of gardens, art, and modern-looking walkways that make it one of the most scenic walks I've ever been on, but its popularity also means that it is packed on sunny days. At least, most of the time. The High Line is my pick for best morning jog in Manhattan Before8 because it is empty when it opens at 7 AM, giving you ample time to appreciate its little details while getting some exercise in at the same time. It's the only time of the day where you will get a view like this without dozens of people clogging your shots.
almost 7 years ago
Jogging on the High Line
My pick for the best early-morning jog in Manhattan Before8, The High Line is a 1.5-mile stretch of beauty that extends along the western Manhattan waterfront. The High Line used to be railroad tracks, but has since been converted into an elevated park that features plants of all colors, art installations and breathtaking views. In this shot, the Standard Hotel looms large in the distance, glistening in the morning sun. The High Line has already become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Manhattan, so it comes as no surprise that it is supremely crowded during the day. But if you get there right when it opens at 7 AM, you're guaranteed to have a peaceful, solitary walk with which to enjoy every little detail.
almost 7 years ago
Tranquil Oasis in an Urban Jungle
The High Line is one of the many things that makes New York so unique and attractive. Donated to the City of New York by CSX, High Line, formerly a freight railroad, has become a mile-long elevated park. It's tastefully done, with lots of raw woods and greenery abound. Towards the Gansevoort Street end, you'll find an abundance of large sitting areas, and as you make your way north, lounge-style benches appear alongside. On weekends, the park is likely going to be jammed with people. I went on a beautiful late-summer Saturday afternoon and found this to be the case. However, if you're looking for more solitude, it seems like chillier fall days may be the perfect setting. The High Line originates roughly at the corner of Gansevoort and Washington streets in the Meatpacking District, and runs northward through Chelsea until 30th Street. There are multiple elevator and stair entry/exit points along the route, though I'd highly recommend walking the entire thing.
almost 7 years ago
Fall Colors at The High Line
The High Line offers a unique way of enjoying public space/park, literally, "high-up", the ground in Manhattan's West side. Locals and visitors will enjoy carefully crafted landscaping, various space for the performing arts and abundance of to-go eats. Featured here is a captivating fall-like color; a beautiful September sunset casting its orange hues over rows of brick buildings with the Empire State Building in the background. Photo taken on The Highline, above 18th Street & 7th Avenue entrance. Fall colors at The High Line.
almost 7 years ago
The Always Changing Wall Painting at West 26th St and Tenth Ave
And I'll finish with some street art close to home, which is the Chelsea neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan. This wall on the corner of 26th St and Tenth Ave, near the Highline park, regularly changes over.
almost 7 years ago
The Always Changing Wall Painting at West 26th St and Tenth Ave
Here I was able to catch the artist in mid-painting.
almost 7 years ago
The Always Changing Wall Painting at West 26th St and Tenth Ave
This painting is by Jordan Betten, who is something of a resident street artist for the area around the High Line in West Chelsea.
almost 7 years ago
Love the Highline
Probably the most unique park I've ever visited. The Highline is a repurposed railroad line in Manhattan (Lower East Side) that's now a beautiful walking area and public green space. It provides a unique view from above of the active city below, but more importantly a reprieve from the chaos for a bit of quiet.
over 5 years ago
My idea of nature
Don't get me wrong, I can hold my own on a hike and would jump at the chance to go on safari. But I am a city girl, and my idea of nature comes with food, drink and bathroom stops. This is where the High Line excels. It even merges art into the picture, now guiding tourists from 34th St. and 11th Ave., to the new home of the Whitney Museum at 99 Gansevoort St. The elevated, formerly-abandoned train track was revived by supporters like fashion royal Diane von Furstenberg, whose store and studio are located in the bordering Meatpacking District. Try visiting at night when it tends to be less crowded.
over 5 years ago
High Line Park
For almost 25 years, the old railroad lines along the west side of Chelsea that now form the High Line Park were an evocative, atmospheric sight in their state of neglect. These elevated tracks ran alongside, and sometimes even through, the buildings that had once housed small factories and warehouses. After the railroad was abandoned, the natural world returned and weeds began to sprout on the tracks creating an untended forest. This would prove to be the inspiration for the High Line Park, a long sinuous park twisting above the city streets that was designed by three of the country’s leading architecture and landscape design firms: James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Piet Oudolf. In place of that untended wilderness, the firms selected native grasses and other plants in scenes that combine contemporary design and inspiration from the landscapes of Manhattan before the city of New York existed. Today the High Line Park which runs from Jane Street (two blocks south of 14th) to 34th Street, mostly along Tenth Avenue, has become one of the city’s most popular attractions—a relic of the city’s industrial past reborn as a surprising urban oasis.