NYC's Must-See "Park in the Sky"

The High Line, a public park built on an elevated train track in NYC, should be on the top of any visitor's list. It is an outstanding example of a visionary, innovative urban park that has saved an important piece of NYC's history. Built in the 1930s, the High Line's tracks are 30 feet above street level. They allowed freight trains to deliver directly into the upper floors of the area's meatpacking factories and also the local post office. By the late 1990s, there were plans to demolish the abandoned tracks, but conservationists rallied to save it. Today's park stretches 1.5 miles along Manhattan's West Side and includes views of the Hudson River. It also delivers a different perspective on Manhattan's urban streets, as well as quirky views of the previously-hidden backsides of residential buildings and industrial factories. The landscaping and seating areas are integrated seamlessly and ingeniously with the tracks. Make multiple visits, if possible, in different seasons to appreciate the unique beauty of the park. The High Line is very accessible—there are various stairways to enter the park, plus gourmet snacks and drinks along the way. Combine a visit with brunch/dinner in the chic neighborhoods of the Meatpacking District or Chelsea. Or better yet, bring a bottle of wine, grab a seat and enjoy the sunset.