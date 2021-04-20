A Special Spot in Central Park

There's a magical place in Central Park called the Mall, or, more specifically, the Literary Walk—a wide gravel path lined with huge shade trees that gracefully drape over the walk and the benches that dot both sides. About half way down on the right side is a bench that looks much like the others. That is, until you walk up to it and read the memorial plaque. It's to Jim Henson, creator of many of my childhood loves (most notably: the Muppets). His bench looks no different than the others, the memorial plaque looks no different than the hundreds of others that dot the park. Yet his name means so much to so many people. I noticed this plaque about three years ago for the first time and now I'm immediately drawn to it every time I'm in the park. I've told some people about it, but it still feels like my secret, special spot in Central Park.



The Literary Walk is located on the south end of The Mall section of the park. It can be found mid-park from 66th to 72nd Streets.