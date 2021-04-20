The Cloisters Museum & Gardens

Frozen in Time - Morning at Fort Tryon Park

Most New York visitors never make it north of Central Park. It's hard to blame them, Manhattan has more packed into one square mile than most entire cities do, but they are missing out on one of New York's most beautiful locations - Fort Tryon Park, home of The Cloisters. Fort Tryon Park sits all the way up on 190th Street, a decent 20-minute subway ride from midtown on the A line. Deep within its charming paths and lush gardens is The Cloisters, the medieval arm of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Cloisters were disassembled in Europe and reassembled in the park by hand, and it is incredible to see up close. The views from Fort Tryon Park are also spectacular, especially looking over the Hudson River at the George Washington Bridge and the Palisades. I chose Fort Tryon Park as my favorite morning photography spot in Manhattan Before8, and it should be at the top of your list the next time you visit the city.