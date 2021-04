Roosevelt Island Tram

I always thought of Roosevelt Island Tramway as a ride, a tourist attraction that never quite took off. But it’s not. It’s a legit, and memorable, form of transportation for the island’s residents. You need only to swipe your yellow metro card for entry. The view and excitement of flying over the East Side river are just a part of it all.The riverside walkway, facing the New York City skyline, is definitely the highlight. It’s a magical place for a lovers stroll. There isn’t a lot to do on the Island, yet. Construction is happening all around though and plans have been made. The Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park is where Hillary Clinton officially launched her campaign for presidency, of course. And while more events are popping up on the island, all we found was a school, a subway station, some housing apartments and, an abundance of empty green park space.THAT’S why you should go! On a nice day every other park in New York City is overpopulated and stuffy. Pack a picnic basket, buy some wine, get yourself on the Roosevelt Island Tramway and enjoy the city’s skyline view. Picnics on an island are so much better than ones not an island. Trust me.