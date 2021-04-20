Roosevelt Island Tram Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044, USA

The Island Tram For panoramic views of the entire city—for the price of a subway ride—take the Roosevelt Island Tram. As the suspended car runs parallel to the bridge, spanning the gap between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, you'll have unparalleled vistas of the New York syline and the East River below. There are few experiences as memorable or accessible, so be sure to ride the tram there and back—it's particularly dramatic in the morning and evening.





