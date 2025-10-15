Heide Brandes is an award-winning writer, editor, and essayist from Oklahoma City.

As a travel journalist, Heide has contributed to United Airlines Hemispheres, BBC, National Geographic, The Smithonian, Cowboys & Indians Sierra Magazine, AARP, and numerous adventure and outdoor publications. Her portfolio spans business journalism, cultural features, outdoor adventure, investigative journalism, and human interest stories that connect readers to places and people around the world.

Beyond her writing, Heide is an engaging public speaker and writing instructor who shares her expertise with college classes, writer groups, and professional organizations. She currently serves as Vice-President of The Society for Professional Journalists Oklahoma Pro Chapter and holds memberships in the Society for American Travel Writers, Outdoor Writers of America Association, and North American Travel Journalists Association.

An adventurer at heart, Heide is an avid hiker, caver, medieval warrior, professional belly dance performer and instructor, and self-described quirky spirit based in Oklahoma City. Her work can be seen at www.heidebrandes.com.