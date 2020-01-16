Partake in the fun at Bryant Park.

There is so much to do at Bryant Park and the fact that New Yorkers are actually using the park so its full potential is the best thing about it. I witnessed a business meeting happening over a game of Guess Who and total strangers sparking up a friendship while playing an intense game of chess in the "Games" section. The pingpong tables, Pétanque area and putting green were always full. People were always using the "Reading Room" section yet there was more than enough content for everyone to enjoy. Crowds gathered daily to hear the live piano music. The carrousel and kids section were always filled with cute little families. That lawn seemed to be packed from open to close, but especially at lunch time. One of my favorite moments was seeing a man, in a full suit, walk up to a group of jugglers on the lawn and ask if he could join them. He put his briefcase down, took off his jacket, rolled up his sleeves and juggled bowling pins like it was nothing. To me, there is nothing more “New York” than sitting on a park bench with a good coffee, while letting the time pass by and people-watching the loveable crazies that inhabit the city. During the summer months, this park is the best place to do exactly that.