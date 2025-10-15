More Travelers Are Testing Their Limits With These “Wild” Adventures in Total Darkness

In the absolute darkness 333 feet beneath Tennessee’s Cardwell Mountain, I am belly-crawling through a passage barely wider than my shoulders, headlamp cutting through blackness so complete it seems alive. The limestone presses against my back as I squeeze along a passage, following the faint glow of my guide’s light into the untouched wilderness of Cumberland Caverns.

I’m told there’s a ridge somewhere ahead in the dark. Beyond that ridge lies a drop into the unknown. I inch forward on my stomach, the cool rock against my chest, trusting my guide’s voice echoing off unseen walls. This is the moment that defines the adventure: surrendering to the earth’s hidden architecture while every instinct screams to retreat to the safety of sunlight.

This isn’t a tourist cave tour with handrails and electric lighting. This is wild caving, where the underground world reveals its raw, primal state.

Cumberland Caverns, stretching more than 27 miles through Tennessee limestone, offers some of the most accessible wild caving adventures in the U.S. Recognized as a National Natural Landmark in 1973, it’s the longest show cave in the state and among the longest in the nation. Venture beyond the walking tours, and you’ll discover what cavers call “the living dark” through adventure tours that involve “handlines, high twisting climbs, and the highest ladder in Cumberland Caverns,” according to their website.

Adventure tours require crawling, climbing, and squeezing through muddy, dark portions where it’s crucial to have hands free of cameras or phones. It’s the antithesis of Instagram tourism. The pursuit demands presence, courage, and respect for spaces that have remained unchanged for millennia.

This kind of primal, underground adventure is drawing more travelers every year. While show caves attract more than 70 million visitors annually worldwide, more and more travelers are pushing past the paved walkways and illuminated paths. Adventure outfitters have recently made wild caving more accessible through guided tours and proper safety protocols, but the growing allure is also philosophical. In an era when every corner of the earth seems documented and geotagged, many caves remain unknown. They’re one of the last places where you can be among the first humans to see something in the light of a headlamp—places where exploration isn’t a metaphor but a physical reality.

“You’re going to get beat up, you’re going to get hurt, you’re going to come out with some bruises, but you’ll also have had a deeply transformative experience,” says Charles Sutherland, an adjunct professor at Tennessee Tech University who has guided wild-caving expeditions for years, including in Cumberland Caverns. He says the cave is, at its most basic, a metaphor for everything that’s scary.

Left: Cavers see stalagmites and new world in the light of their headlamps. Right: Cumberland Caverns offers miles of caving beneath the ground. Courtesy of Cumberland Caverns

“It’s under the earth, and that’s where death is, from a prehistoric perspective,” he says. “Then you have darkness, which tends to also be associated with death and the unknown.”

But confronting these primal fears heightens the experience. After hours underground in sensory deprivation, empowered by pushing your limits, cavers emerge to find “colors are more intense, experiences more intense and vivid, everything is better,” Sutherland says. “There is this notion of rebirth. You’ve been born again in the womb of the earth.”

The growing appeal of wild caving reflects travelers’ hunger for authentic experiences. “Caving represents really the last attainable frontier of exploration for people like me,” says Sutherland.

He believes many are drawn to caves because of humanity’s fundamental curiosity, the same drive that led prehistoric people to explore caves barefoot 6,000 years ago. “There are things that we find in caves, like ancient bones and fossilized footprints, that are deeply fascinating,” he remarks.

Caving—which is the more extreme cousin to spelunking—is physically and mentally challenging but also adrenaline fueled and just plain fun, too. Down in Tennessee’s limestone corridors, crawling through passages that rarely feel human touch, I’m exploring whole worlds that exist beneath our feet, and each cave I’ve been in changes me in ways I’m still discovering. I touch the earth’s ancient bones and feel my own insignificance transform into wonder.

For those ready to answer the call of the living dark, the underground world waits, patient, mysterious, and transformative as ever.

How to start wild caving safely

Wild caving requires proper preparation and guidance. Sutherland recommends starting with established tour caves that offer wild experiences. After becoming more comfortable, intermediates often connect with local caving clubs through the National Speleological Society for deeper exploration.

Safety equipment is nonnegotiable. All cavers should have a helmet, three light sources, backup batteries, knee and elbow pads, gloves, and sturdy boots. The phrase cotton kills applies underground, just as it does in hiking: Wool or synthetic materials are essential for warmth when wet.

However, mental preparation is equally important, says Erin Bartlett, education coordinator at Horne Lake Caves on Vancouver Island.

“Caving is 70 percent mental,” she says. “I’ve seen some absolutely amazing cavers freak themselves out on things that weren’t scary at all, just because they overthought it too much up in their head. The key is building experience gradually and being honest about comfort levels with your team.”

The three fundamental safety rules for wild caving are as follows: 1) Establish a callout person who knows your location and expected return time; 2) maintain a group of at least three people (so one can provide first aid while another seeks help, if needed); and 3) carry multiple independent light sources per person.

Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky is a good place for beginners to try guided wild caving. Photo by Ko Zatu/Shutterstock

Where to go wild caving